Lohmann: 43rd Street Gallery changing hands but the work will continue along with potter Robin Cage's legacy

For someone who never took an art class in college, Robin Cage entered the world of pottery-making by her own acknowledgment, “kind of sideways.”

But she sure has made it work.

For almost 40 years, she has operated 43rd Street Gallery in South Richmond, throwing pots in the back, selling them and the work of others in the front. She also has become a community fixture because of her tenure at the gallery as well as through her involvement in events such as the 43rd Street Festival of the Arts that she helped start.

Now Cage, about to turn 69, is stepping away from the business. She’s selling the building, but she’s happy to say it’s staying in the family, so to speak, as another ceramics artist, Joanna Gragnani, is taking it over in early January. However, Cage is not fully retiring. She will lease space in the back for her pottery studio so she can continue her work, serving at the same time as an on-site adviser for Gragnani.

“I’m really glad the building will continue to be used as clay and craft studios,” Cage said. “That was really important to me that I find somebody who will be able to use what we started here.”

Besides being a clay artist, Gragnani, 37, also brings a background in arts administration to her new role. She has ideas for a few tweaks to the 43rd Street Gallery business model but has no plans to significantly upend what Cage has started.

“It’s inspiring, almost intimidating getting the space from someone like that,” Gragnani said with a laugh. “But at the same time, it’s exciting because I feel like I can learn a lot from her and carry on her legacy with clay and the festival she started and all of this community involvement. I want to continue that.”

***

Cage grew up in Halifax County. Her father did some painting and sculpting, and her late sister, Dani, became well-known for crafting willow furniture. But Robin, who earned her undergraduate and master’s degrees in sociology, had “never even seen a pot thrown” until graduate school, when she met the wife of one of her professors who was a potter.

“I started hanging out with her, and at one point I asked, ‘Can you make a living out of this?’” Cage recalled. “And she said, ‘Welllll…’”

The woman put Cage in touch with a potter in the Richmond area, John Freimarck. She apprenticed with Freimarck for a couple of years and then with a potter in Vermont for another year before returning to Richmond in 1980 and going to work, making pottery and selling her work at shows. She rented studio space in Manchester for five years until she learned of a ramshackle building for sale — it had once been a little neighborhood market — on 43rd Street, a block off Forest Hill Avenue, across from The Church of the Good Shepherd.

“You could step through the floor and you could see through the ceiling,” she recalled. “I had a builder say, ‘If the termites weren’t holding hands, this place would have gone down long ago.’”

Yet, the price was right — $25,000 for 3,000 square feet — so she borrowed $5,000 for the down payment and plowed another $25,000 into repairs. A leap of faith? “Yeah,” she said, “but, you know how it is, when you don’t really have much money, and you’re doing kind of hand-to-mouth anyway, you do what you can do in bits and pieces.”

The gallery opened in 1985. “This place,” she said, “has been a gem.”

Potters Lee Hazelgrove and Diana Cole helped her set up the new space, and worked in the studio with her for years, she said.

Hazelgrove, fresh out of Virginia Commonwealth University with a degree in ceramics, had gone to apprentice with Cage just as she had acquired the building on 43rd Street.

“So, I had this amazing experience of learning from the ground up how to put together a studio,” he said. “I learned everything.”

Still a potter and teacher in the area, Hazelgrove also figures prominently in this most recent transformation in the life of the gallery. Two decades ago, one of his ceramics students at Trinity Episcopal School was Joanna Gragnani.

“I can’t thank him enough for getting me interested in ceramics my freshman year of high school,” she said. “That’s how I started my career. I owe it to him.”

She earned a degree in art history at the University of Virginia and then moved to Seattle and got involved with clay again through classes.

“I felt like there was a big void missing in my life,” she said.

Returning to Richmond, she continued taking classes in clay and then teaching, also working in administrative roles at art galleries around town. She had begun to think about having her own studio space where she could teach and work with other people interested in clay.

Gragnani also is among a group of potters who own a wood kiln in New Kent County. Hazelgrove is part of that group.

About a year ago, Cage mentioned to Hazelgrove that she needed to make some changes, maybe bring in an apprentice with the idea of them eventually taking over the place. She asked him to be on the lookout for someone like that.

Hazelgrove knew of Gragnani’s interest in having her own place, so he called her and said, “I think there’s an opportunity.” The timing was right for everyone involved.

Gragnani, who has two children and a third due in the coming weeks, said there were conversations about partnerships and such, but her partner, Neil Nordheim, does renovations and property management, so taking over the building “seems like a really good fit.”

She knew Cage only slightly — she had served as a judge at the 43rd Street Festival a few years ago — but knew well her reputation in the local ceramics community. Hazelgrove says Cage is “this icon among younger potters,” not only for having made a living at her craft for the past four decades but also for her involvement in the community.

Besides the 43rd Street Festival, she has been involved in efforts such as the Empty Bowl Project, a national event she and other potters picked up locally and provided bowls for, raising money to fight hunger and raise awareness about homelessness.

The whole area has “grown up a lot” in the years since she opened the gallery, Cage said.

“The neighborhood has been awesome,” she said. “We couldn’t have done the festival or pop-up shows without the support of the neighborhood. It’s been a great run. My customers have just been awesome. They’ve kept me in business all these years.”

Gragnani intends to continue Cage’s connection with the community through the festival and other events. She wants to offer classes for children and others and memberships for those seeking access to pottery wheels and studio workspace. As for the gallery, there will be a local business on one side, selling handmade artwork from around the world, and Gragnani eventually will have pop-up events for local artists to sell their work, as well as online sales.

She is delighted Cage will be sticking around, working in the studio and smoothing the transition.

“This place is who she is,” Gragnani said, adding with a laugh, “I don’t want to mess it up.”

