The Virginia Museum of History & Culture’s new exhibition about the U.S. space program allows visitors to experience standing in the middle of a thundering rocket launch and leave virtual footprints on a virtual lunar surface during a virtual stroll on the moon – and, you never know, might just inspire a new generation of astronauts.

That’s a worthy goal anyway, says Leland Melvin, an astronaut who grew up and still lives in Lynchburg and is serving as a “signature ambassador” for the exhibition, “Apollo: When We Went to the Moon.” As part of his participation, Melvin will speak about his memoir, “Chasing Space,” on April 15 at the museum. In the fall, he and fellow astronaut and fellow Virginian Robert Satcher – who were part of the first space mission to include two Black astronauts – will appear at a special program at the museum.

“Now that I’m retired from NASA, I’m still trying to help inspire these kids to believe in something besides the screen and TikTok,” Melvin said with a laugh in a Zoom interview. “As a kid, I never imagined in my wildest dreams going to space even after kind of seeing the moon landing.”

Melvin explained that he “kind of” saw Neil Armstrong’s historic walk on the moon in July 1969 because as a 5-year-old he was standing behind his family’s black-and-white television set in their Lynchburg home, holding the rabbit-ears antenna to help the reception. (The next day, when his friends were playing and wanting to grow up to be Armstrong or fellow moon-walker Buzz Aldrin, Melvin still wanted to be Arthur Ashe, the tennis great who trained not far from Melvin’s home, and he did sort of follow that athletic path – at first -- becoming a football star good enough to play at the University of Richmond and to be drafted into the National Football League, but that’s another story, as is the one about the chemistry set his mother gave him as a kid that he used to “blow up” the family’s living room.)

“There are kids from every ZIP code … if they have access, opportunity and the belief in themselves that they can do it, that right there gets them in the running to make it possible,” said Melvin, who has served as co-chair of the White House’s Federal Coordination in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Education Task Force. “We need to use everything at our disposal to inspire and motivate.”

Exhibit is largest in museum history

“Apollo” is the largest special exhibition ever mounted at the museum, spanning four exhibit galleries and spilling into other spaces in the museum, including the lobby where there is a 36-foot-tall model of a Saturn V rocket. It will be on display until the end of the year.

“Almost everywhere you look there are pieces of this story that we’re able to share with the public,” said Andrew Talkov, senior director of curatorial affairs at the museum and curator of the Apollo exhibition.

The bulk of “Apollo” is a traveling exhibition organized by the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama, but the museum has partnered with NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton to add a special section that explores Virginia’s role in U.S. space history, which continues today with NASA’s Artemis moon exploration program.

“This was a remarkably significant moment in our national history, and I think many people don’t realize how important a role Virginia played in landing people on the moon,” Talkov said. “The folks at Langley were developing first-of-their-kind simulators and first-of-their-kind technology to be able to prepare someone to get to the moon and land on the moon, and they did a spectacular job. Every one of our astronauts who has stepped on the moon trained in Virginia at some point.”

Which is why when Armstrong was asked what it was like to land on the moon, he replied, “Like Langley.”

Said Talkov, “The roots of all of our human space flight are right here in Virginia.”

The exhibition includes numerous immersive experiences, including allowing visitors to climb aboard a full-scale Apollo 17 lunar rover model. One of the most powerful displays, in Talkov’s mind, is one that depicts Armstrong and Aldrin guiding the lunar module for landing on the moon’s surface before they ran out of fuel and had to abort the effort. There were some tense moments, as things weren’t going exactly to plan.

'The Eagle has landed'

The display includes a camera’s view from the lunar module as it was descending, Armstrong’s heartbeat throughout the ordeal, the audio communication between the astronauts and mission control in Houston. Their voices remained calm and matter-of-fact despite the highly stressful episode playing out.

“It’s very dramatic,” Talkov said. “Even thought we know how it ends up, you kind of wonder, ‘How is this going to end up?’”

Spoiler alert, the spacecraft lands safely.

“Tranquility Base here,” Armstrong said. “The Eagle has landed.”

The relieved reply from Houston, where everyone had been holding their breath: “Roger, Tranquility. We copy you down. You got a bunch of guys down here about to turn blue.”

Objects and artifacts range from large to very small. A favorite of Talkov’s is in the Virginia section of the exhibition – “From Virginia to the Moon” – that is a 3-inch-long model of a Gemini space capsule that was used at Langley in wind-tunnel testing.

“When we think of the space program, everything is so big,” Talkov said. “The distances are big, the rockets are big, the amount of fuel they used is tremendous. But I really think this drives home the idea that even the smallest things had a significant effect on our human-in-space program. Something 3 inches long helped them determine what the reentry experience was going to be like for the Gemini astronauts as they came back to earth.”

The exhibition also explores the social and political force that fueled America’s race to space, highlighting a time when the nation pulled together for a common goal.

“One of the things this exhibition shows us and is a lesson for today is that when we are determined and committed and have the support to do the impossible, we can solve any challenge as a nation,” Talkov said. “In the 1960s, it was putting a person on the moon. Today, we have plenty of challenges, and I think if we commit ourselves to resolving them as a nation we can.”

PHOTOS: '“Apollo: When We Went to the Moon'