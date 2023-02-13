It is hard to believe that the Equal Rights Amendment, which guarantees equal legal rights regardless of sex, has not been added to the United States Constitution.

In 2020, Virginia became the final state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, but the fight to have it codified continues to this day.

“With the rights of women and the LGBTQIA+ community under attack, the fight for the ERA is as important as ever,” said Kati Hornung, executive director of VoteEquality.

Artists4ERA, a collection of new work by national and Virginia-based artists, is headed to the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, with the support of VoteEquality, to help spread the word about the importance of the ERA.

The exhibit features work from 28 artists, many of whom are familiar to Richmond, such as Nico Cathcart, Noah Scalin and Hamilton Glass. Nationally recognized artists featured in the exhibit include Shepard Fairey (known for his iconic 2008 Obama poster), Chuck Sperry (known for his rock posters) and Tracie Ching, a Virginia illustrator who created the inauguration poster for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

All of the pieces address issues of equal rights for women and gender equality.

For example, Cathcart’s piece, which is a portrait of queer Black trans activist Aurora Higgs from Richmond, aims to uplift and inspire the viewer.

“The 28th Amendment is not just about women, it’s about all people. It includes queer and trans people of all genders, persons of color, and differently-abled people,” said Cathcart, who curated the collection, in a statement.

Richmond artist Scalin’s piece features a youth in front of a giant green ERA button.

“My mother brought me to my first protest march in a stroller,” the artist said in a statement. “I got a giant green button that said ‘ERA YES.’ I remember being so excited to participate and also so frustrated to discover that our actions didn’t turn into immediate change. Now I have a child of my own and she is older than I was at that march and together we’re still demanding equal rights for all.”

All prints and original pieces from the exhibit will be available for purchase. Prices range from $40 for poster prints to $100 for fine art prints. The originals will go up for sale in a silent auction, with many pieces starting from $700 to $2,000. Sales will benefit VoteEquality.

“Art is an incredible way to have something speak to you. We would like to invite people to see the wide variety of gender equality being portrayed in these works,” Hornung said.

The Artists4ERA collection launched in California last year and has visited several states across the country. This is the first time the full collection, with an emphasis on Virginia artists, will be shown in Virginia. The 28 pieces in the collection symbolize the proposed 28th Amendment, also known as the ERA.

There will be an opening reception at the VMHC, 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., on Friday at 7 p.m. Many of the artists will be in attendance. Tickets are $10 for students and $38 for general admission. More information at https://voteequality-bloom.kindful.com/e/artists4era-february-17th

“I want people to walk away understanding that all the requirements for the ratification of the 28th Amendment are done. Virginia was the 38th state to ratify it and then we went into lockdown with COVID. I feel like we lost a lot of energy because of that,” Hornung said. “Right now, I feel like we’re at a point nationally, if enough noise is made, they can make it into the Constitution. If no noise is made, it can die in a vacuum. And equality is too important to die in a vacuum.”

PHOTOS: Artists4ERA the Virginia edition