Quill Theatre changes name to Richmond Shakes

Quill Theatre, the theater company that produces the Richmond Shakespeare Festival, has changed its name to Richmond Shakes.

“I spent a lot of time explaining what Quill Theatre was and what we do,” Jase Sullivan, the theater company’s new managing director, said. “Our job is to bring the classics to a contemporary audience.”

The new name – Richmond Shakes – is a reflection of that.

It's also a bit of a return to the theater group’s former name, which was Richmond Shakespeare for many years before Richmond Shakespeare and Henley Street Theatre merged in 2013 and became Quill Theatre in 2015.

“We’re using a shortened version of Shakespeare to lean into our aesthetic a little, which is taking classical works and making them relevant to a contemporary audience in whatever way we can,” James Ricks, artistic director, said.

The theater company announced the new name at the opening of its latest show, “All’s Well That Ends Well,” currently at the Gottwald Playhouse at Dominion Energy Center through Sunday.

The current show is a perfect example of Richmond Shakes and its contemporary spin on the classics, Ricks said.

With the addition of a rock band, “it has a rock and roll perspective,” Ricks said. “We added post-punk, new wave music to underscore this strange, dark comedy.”

“The crowd is loving it,” Sullivan said.

Richmond Shakes’ mission is to deliver classical theater to a modern world.

“The core of the company is classical theater, with Shakespeare as the foundation. Shakespeare and the classics are still very relevant today,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan joined the theater company over the summer. He served as the artistic director of the Firehouse Theatre Project for two years after Carol Piersol, the company’s founding director, was ousted in late 2012.

Since then, Sullivan moved to the West Coast, where he worked with the Berkeley Playhouse and the Novato Theater Company in California, and then with a performing arts center in Wisconsin.

Sullivan and his husband have young twins, but when the pandemic hit and travel stopped, he felt cut off from friends and family. They decided they wanted to return to the East Coast, and Sullivan began reaching out for job opportunities.

“I reached out to James and asked, ‘Do you have any shows for me to direct?’ And he said, ‘Actually, I have a job.’”

After manning the helm of the company by himself for several years after former artistic director Jan Powell stepped down in 2018, Ricks was eager to bring on a managing director to help grow the company.

“Jase has an extensive background in production and direction. He’s great with community engagement. He’s the total package,” Ricks said.

In January, Richmond Shakes will be staging Anton Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya,” from a relatively new adaptation by Conor McPherson.

“It’s an amazing show that’s been on my list for a very long time. It’s a post-pandemic show about a family all locked in a house together,” Ricks said.

The 2023 Richmond Shakespeare Festival at Agecroft Hall will feature Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors” and “The School for Lies,” an adaptation of Moliere’s “The Misanthrope.”