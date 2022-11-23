REVIEW: 'Pretty Woman: The Musical' verges on campy and cartoonish

Fumble with your playbill and scan nearby rows for familiar faces all you like, but nothing will keep that nagging thought from pecking at your brain as you wait for “Pretty Woman: The Musical” to begin at the Altria Theater.

Just what is this curious story, based in equal parts on “Pygmalion,” “Cinderella” and Verdi’s opera “La Traviata,” trying to tell us?

Admit it: We’ve been running from this reckoning for 32 years now, ever since “Pretty Woman,” the hit 1990 film starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts, updated the tale of a “hooker with a heart of gold” who flirts with refinement after pairing up for a week with a wealthy, distracted businessman in a four-star Los Angeles hotel.

Refreshed yet again in a musical version that rehashes the plot virtually frame-by-frame yet pumps up the energy enough to verge on the campy and cartoonish, the story’s classic construct remains a puzzle of interior reckoning.

What prompts Edward, master of the deal, to use Vivian as arm candy (and more) yet largely ignore her as he zeroes in on a high-stakes acquisition?

What disarming qualities in Vivian could capture Edward’s full interest as the week goes by?

And more than anything, what deep mysteries of human attraction might ultimately bring these two a love that could unite them on twin paths to redemption?

With snappy tunes and choreography that start out big and noisy and never let up, this musical version of the crowd-pleasing movie could take us on a journey that deepens our understanding of timeless human foibles and helps us make peace with our penchant for fantasy as a way to escape from ourselves.

But “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” for all its chipper stagecraft and charming performances, misses a golden opportunity to add more weight and heft to the story’s slim, brooding premise and leaves us still stewing over the “ick factor” that attends the notion of human affection bought off the rack.

Songs that offer lines and wordplay not especially inventive, sets that don’t try particularly hard, and lighting that is about as subtle as a solar flare also don’t help make “Pretty Woman” any more engrossing, even as Edward (Adam Pascal) and Vivian (Jessie Davidson) belt out song after song with gusto as the show tries to add context and dimension to a film story marked for the ages by Gere’s tight-lipped remoteness and Roberts’ unassailable charm.

“Pretty Woman” also doesn’t help its own case by insisting on setting the stage story again in 1990 — two-tone dress shirts, a bulky cordless phone, and the movie’s yellow Sony Walkman all make appearances — which telegraphs the show’s unwillingness to tell us anything more than we already know about this oddball match-up.

Still, “Pretty Woman” doesn’t leave us wanting when it comes to outsize entertainment.

Jessica Crouch plays Kit De Luca, Vivian’s roommate and fellow escort, with rueful streetwise weariness, and Matthew Stocke imbues Edwards’ lawyer Philip with the same sleaze and menace that Jason Alexander memorably provided in the film.

Kyle Taylor Parker steals much of the show in three roles as hotel manager, retail merchant and “Happy Man,” a kind of soothsayer/narrator, and in a hilarious fourth bonus appearance late in the production.

Domineering music and lyrics matched with soulful vocals finally pay off near show’s end with “Long Way Home,” a paean to how far from our origins we often find ourselves and whether we can ever find our way back again, especially when we might take any shot at human connection to soothe our aching souls.

But “Pretty Woman,” coming as it does in a new age of hopeful and necessary reckoning about the authentic nature of “woman” and more sophisticated and useful definitions of “pretty,” still gnaws at us, 30 years on from the original, with questions of what this show might have been.

Just as in the movie, Edward finally conquers his fear of heights to ascend the ladder, throw off his own limitations, and claim a fresh and more heartfelt destiny.