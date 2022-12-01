Richmond Ballet brings back 'The Nutcracker' with new scenery and other innovative touches

Though the Richmond Ballet has been performing “The Nutcracker” for decades, this year’s production of the holiday tradition feels particularly fresh.

It has all new scenery and refreshed costumes, new lighting and a new Chinese dance choreographed by Ma Cong, the company’s associate artistic director.

“This is a really special year,” said artistic director Stoner Winslett, who has been producing “The Nutcracker” for Richmond Ballet since 1980.

In addition, this year features the first full production and performance schedule since the onset of COVID-19, though, in a rarity among professional dance companies, Winslett said, Richmond Ballet never stopped performing during the pandemic (though it had to cancel “The Nutcracker” in 2020).

“Dancers are like Olympic athletes; if you lie around your apartment and don’t train, you lose your skill,” she said. “[The dancers] decided they wanted to come back. Because we have our own studio theater, we socially distanced 250 seats to 60 seats, and we performed — in masks for audiences in masks — 96 shows during COVID when everybody else shuttered. Because of that, our company is stronger than ever, and a lot of [other companies] are still trying to build back.

“I think Richmond should be very proud of its company. We were quite tenacious and also very safe. That was before the vaccine. We performed in 2020 in pods and masks and lived like hermits. The sum total of that is it has left us in a much stronger position artistically and in every other way to do this new ‘Nutcracker.’”

This year’s “Nutcracker” also is the debut of Kristina Kadashevych, a guest principal dancer from Kyiv City Ballet of Ukraine. She will be dancing the roles of the Sugar Plum Fairy, Snow Queen and Mrs. Silberhaus in various performances. Kadashevych will remain with the company through February and will also perform in “Firebird with Serenade,” Feb. 17-19.

Kadashevych is temporarily replacing a Richmond Ballet dancer on maternity leave.

“The mission of Richmond Ballet is to awaken, uplift and unite human spirits through the power of dance, and I thought that bringing a ballerina here who is unable to currently dance in her home country would be another way that our organization could further this mission,” Stoner said.

Richmond Ballet brings “The Nutcracker” back to Dominion Energy Center on Dec. 9-23 with the Richmond Symphony playing Tchaikovsky’s familiar score. Tickets start at $25.

***

This year marks the first major update to Winslett’s production of “The Nutcracker” since 2003, though the changes are a culmination of four years of work.

New to the process is scenic designer Alain Vaës, who succeeds the retired Charles Caldwell, who conceived the original production with Winslett and designed new sets in 1984 and 2003.

“We needed a new set, and I went looking for somebody that had the same kind of storybook feel in his or her work that Charlie did,” said Winslett, who reconnected with Vaës, whose work she had admired since the 1990s. “He is a painter, scenery designer and children’s book illustrator.

“His style is reminiscent of Charlie’s, but is very different. His paintings are stunning, just beautiful.”

Lighting designer Richard Moore, who designed all new lighting to complement the new scenery, has worked with Winslett on every production of “The Nutcracker” since 1980, even after moves to New York and then Seattle. He also served as project manager for the current production, known by the shorthand of “The Nut” by those putting it on.

“What’s cool about the new ‘Nut’ is, if you’re a Richmonder and you’ve been coming to ‘The Nut’ for years and you love your ‘Nut’ — and, I mean, Richmonders LOVE their ‘Nutcracker’ — you’re not going to feel like you’re disappointed, that you’re not getting ‘The Nutcracker’ you love. It’s going to be on a whole new level in every way.

“And if you’ve not been to ‘The Nutcracker,’ now’s the time to come try it.”

Another wrinkle in the new production is the new Chinese dance choreographed by Cong.

The dance in the second act’s “Kingdom of Sweets” is relatively short, but it has a lot of culture and personal history packed into it. The scene will still feature a dragon, as it has in past productions, but the dance itself will be based on the classic Chinese tale of NeZha, a popular story that Cong fondly remembers from his childhood. Cong’s choreography, melding elements of traditional Chinese folk dance with classical ballet, aims to reflect the strength and athleticism of the young warrior battling a dragon.

“I still remember being fascinated about that story about a young child with super power battling with a dragon,” he said, “and I have this very wonderful memory.”

He thinks that using the story as a basis for his choreography is “a very authentic way of representing Chinese dance.”

Cong started his dance career at the Beijing Dance Academy, where he trained in the art of Chinese classical dance, and later danced with The National Ballet of China before coming to the United States. He was named associate artistic director at Richmond Ballet in June 2020.

He is excited to be “revisiting my past” and “going back to my roots” through the dance.

“That’s a really great feeling,” he said.

***

If you’ve seen one “Nutcracker,” Winslett says, you’ve seen … one “Nutcracker.”

“ ‘The Nutcracker’ is different everywhere you go,” she said. “It’s the same music, but different choreographers treat it completely different. Some have all adults playing the children in the party scene [whereas Richmond Ballet has children playing those roles]. People have all different interpretations.”

And Winslett’s had the time to hone hers.

“I think it’s nice that I’ve been here long enough to sit out there and look at it every year and dream what could be better the next year,” she said. “You do that 40 times and, hopefully, it gets pretty good, right?”