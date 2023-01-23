Richmond's Firehouse Theatre and The New Theatre to merge

The Firehouse Theatre and The New Theatre are merging.
After eight years at the Firehouse Theatre, Joel Bassin, producing artistic director, will retire. Nathaniel Shaw, the executive artistic director at The New Theatre and the former artistic director for Virginia Rep, will become the new artistic director of the merged company.
“I decided to retire because I’ve accomplished everything that I had set out to do, and I felt that I’d brought Firehouse to a very strong and stable position for it to move forward into its 30th season and beyond,” Bassin said via email.
Bassin took over the reins at the Firehouse Theatre in 2014 from interim director Jase Smith after Carol Piersol, founding artistic director of the Firehouse Theatre Project, was ousted by the theater’s board. Her resignation ignited a firestorm of protest from the theatrical community.
People are also reading…
Bassin had a stabilizing effect on Firehouse, where he focused on staging new and experimental works, such as a one-man show of “A Picture of Dorian Gray” during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also helped secure the Firehouse’s first National Endowment for the Arts grant and completed a capital campaign. Before coming to Firehouse, he was the chairman of theater at Hunter College in New York City and producing director of Tribeca Performing Arts Center.
“I’m very grateful for the amazing adventure I’ve been on for the last eight years at Firehouse. It’s a fantastic capstone to my incredibly charmed and thrilling 50 year career in the performing arts. After the last few years producing work during the pandemic, it seems like the perfect time to take a pause and reflect on what’s to come,” Bassin said in a statement.
The boards of both the Firehouse and the New Theatre cited “considerable mission overlap, cultural alignment, and complimentary visions and ambitions.”
Shaw launched The New Theatre last year as a new type of theater devoted to the development of new plays and musicals that tell a more inclusive story. The company, which was co-launched with Vida Williams, held a series of staged readings starting last fall. Williams has since moved on to a chief position at Virginia ABC.
Shaw served as the artistic director at Virginia Rep from 2016 to 2020. He began his career as a professional dancer and became the founding artistic director of The Active Theater in New York.
Shaw directed “The Barber of Moville” at Firehouse over the summer.
“The Firehouse team, Nathaniel, and I had a very positive experience putting the production up. It was during the production process that I had the ‘aha’ moment to see if Nathaniel was interested in coming to Firehouse as my successor and he agreed,” Bassin said.
“I am so incredibly excited,” Shaw said. “I think it will be a great thing for the Richmond theater community to create one sustainable, effective theater devoted to new plays and adventurous theater making.
“It’s a real honor to pick up the leadership first established by Carol Piersol and to follow in the wonderful footsteps of Joel Bassin,” Shaw added.
Bassin says he will retire at the close of the Firehouse’s current season in July. Shaw will collaborate with Bassin until the end of the current season, before taking over for the Firehouse’s 30th season.
From the Archives: Monumental Church
Monumental Church on East Broad Street was built in 1814 as a memorial to those killed in the 1811 Richmond Theater fire. This fire killed 72 people including Virginia’s governor. That night, nearly 600 people had filled the theater for a post-Christmas day performance which was a local highlight of the holiday season. However, disaster struck when a chandelier was raised into the rafters before it was completely extinguished and in mere minutes, the building was consumed by flames.
The building was designed by Robert Mills, America’s first native-born architect and the only architectural pupil of Thomas Jefferson, according to the Historic Richmond Foundation which owns the building today. Mills won a competition to construct the memorial in 1812. The 70-foot octagonal auditorium was accentuated with Roman, Greek and Egyptian motifs and funerary imagery. The Richmond church is considered the most elaborate example of the four domed churches that Mills designed during his career. Nationally, it is considered one of the earliest and best examples of Greek Revival.
Monumental Church was deeded to the Medical College of Virginia in 1965. In 1971 it was designated a National Historic Landmark and Historic Richmond received the building in 1983 and continues to maintain it today.
Colleen Curran (804) 649-6151
@collcurran on Twitter