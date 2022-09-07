‘Rocky Horror Show’ returns to Richmond Triangle Players, tickets on sale now

“The Rocky Horror Show” is returning to the Richmond Triangle Players this fall in honor of the theater company’s 30th anniversary.

In 2019, tickets to the cult classic musical quickly sold-out.

“When we staged it in 2019, we had intended for it to be an annual event, but the pandemic put an end to that thinking. So after a two year hiatus, we are back,” Phil Crosby, executive director, said via email.

Durron Marquis Tyre will play the central role of Dr. Frank ‘N’ Furter. Tyre most recently starred in RTP’s productions of “Falsettos” and “Sugar in Our Wounds.”

This year’s production features an almost an entirely new cast, with only two performers returning from last time. Elle Meerovich will reprise the role of Riff Raff and Jim Morgan, who played Frank ‘N’ Furter in the previous production, will now be playing the Narrator.

“The Rocky Horror Show” will play a limited run with 14 performances Oct. 5-Oct. 22.

Tickets went on sale yesterday and set a record for sales, according to Crosby. Tickets are $45, previews are $20 and students are $10. Performances are held at Robert B. Moss Theatre, 1300 Altamont Ave. www.rtriangle.org or 804) 346-8113.