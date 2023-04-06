Shane Rocheleau is one of 171 scientists, writers, scholars and artists across 48 fields receiving the fellowship, which includes grant funding for projects.

The honor was created in 1925 to recognize those "who have demonstrated exceptional capacity for productive scholarship or exceptional creative ability in the arts." The John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation received almost 2,500 applicants this year.

Rocheleau, a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, has had his works exhibited throughout the U.S., Europe, Australia, Russia and India.

Others with Virginia ties who earned fellowships are Charlottesville filmmaker Mamadou Dia, Roanoke author Beth Macy, Purcellville photographer Rebecca Moseman, and Nicole M. Mitchell, a professor of music at the University of Virginia.