Over a dozen actors and stage managers from the touring production of “Hamilton” handed out leaflets outside the Altria Theater before Tuesday night’s opening performance of the Broadway hit, warning of the possibility of an upcoming strike.

“Hamilton” kicked off its two-week run at the Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., on Tuesday night and is scheduled to run through April 23, unless a strike upsets plans.

The actors and stage managers are part of the Actors Equity Association, a labor union that represents 50,000 actors and stage managers across the country. The union is meeting with The Broadway League, which represents producers for touring Broadway productions.

The union is asking for increases in per diem payments to cover housing and food costs when members are on the road. According to a union spokesperson, per diems have not been raised in years and are not on par with rising inflation. Actors and stage managers often have to dip into their own pockets to cover the cost of hotel rooms or food when on the road, the union said.

“We don’t want to see stages in Virginia or anywhere else in the country go dark,” Kate Shindle, the union president, said in a statement. “But if we can’t reach a fair agreement, a strike will happen.”

More than 95% of the actors and stage managers who work under the national touring contract for Broadway shows have authorized the union to call a strike.

The Broadway League declined to comment on the negotiations.

Shindle projected the likelihood of a strike as 50-50, according to a recent story in The Philadelphia Inquirer, where actors were handing out similar leaflets before performances of “Into the Woods.”

“We understand that The Broadway League and Actors’ Equity have been negotiating terms for a new agreement for actors involved in League/Equity touring productions. Additional bargaining dates are scheduled for this week, and we are hopeful that a deal can be reached between the parties,” Cindy Creasy, a spokesperson for Broadway in Richmond, said.

Broadway in Richmond works with its presenting partner Nederlander National Markets, to bring touring Broadway productions to Richmond.

Contract negotiations were held on Tuesday and are expected to continue on Wednesday, according to the union.