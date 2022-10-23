Studio Two Three buying Dogtown Dance Theatre, listing price $1.8 million

Studio Two Three, the arts center and printmaking studio currently located in Scott’s Addition, is buying the Dogtown Dance building in Manchester. The listing price was $1.8 million.

“We joked about a headline ‘Scrappy artists pry treasured building from the hands of condo developers’ – though there’s a measure of truth in it," Ashley Hawkins, executive director of Studio Two Three, said.

When the 15,000-square-foot historic building in Manchester went up for sale in the spring, many were concerned that the property would be scooped up by a developer for apartments or condominiums for the booming neighborhood.

Dr. Robert “Pops” Petres, a local OB-GYN, purchased the building 15 years ago to support his son’s dream of starting a dance nonprofit which turned into Dogwood Dance.

Together, they renovated the building at West 15th and Bainbridge Streets –– putting on Tyvek suits and removing asbestos themselves, cutting giant furnaces into small pieces to carry them out and ultimately transforming the 1930’s school gymnasium into a beautiful space for the arts.

Petres estimates that the renovation cost $2.2 million. “I poured almost all my paycheck into it,” he said. The 2022 assessment of the property was $1,672,000.

The theater held a wide variety of performances over the years from the RVA Dance Collective, aerialists Host of Sparrows, the RVA Burlesque Festival, and as the after-party for the annual Mardi Gras parade.

“Then came COVID and that just destroyed any kind of financial support the building was generating,” Petres said.

When the theater’s executive director, Jess Burgess, took a promising job as CEO of the Greenville Center for Creative Arts in South Carolina earlier this year, Petres said the nonprofit could no longer go on.

“I’m 83 years old. We had to seek some relief somewhere else, or the building would be lost,” Petres said.

Petres decided to list the building for sale and Studio Two Three was one of the first to respond, at asking price.

“Dr. Petres had other offers on the building, but he told us he wanted it to go to an arts organization,” Hawkins said.

“We are delighted to have found such a special, enduring place in an otherwise untenable real estate market, which has been pricing many small non-profits and arts and cultural efforts into closure or out of the city,” she said. “This move will save us about $5,000 a month [in rent].”

Studio Two Three began in 2009 in a small studio in Plant Zero before moving to its 13,000 square feet space in Scott’s Addition at 3300 W. Clay St. The non-profit has grown steadily over the years. It is now home to over 140 member artists who use the building for printmaking, art-making, events, classes and private studio space.

Studio Two Three operates on a $600,000 budget and said buying the building “is a huge leap for us. We’re not big and rich, but we had a great opportunity.”

Studio Two Three will receive financing from Virginia Community Capital for the purchase. The non-profit will also employ a grant from the Golden Rule Foundation and from the Mary Morton Parson Foundation. The nonprofit will continue to raise funds for the purchase.

***

Studio Two Three has many plans for their new three-story building. The downstairs space, which currently houses three large dance studios/practice spaces, will be turned into print shops for screenprinting, letterpress and risograph printing and bookmaking.

In the main space that was the black box theater, Studio Two Three will keep the screen and the black-out curtains for events.

The main floor will be used as a big open artists workspace during the day, as well as a space for evening classes. Studio Two Three often opens up its space for vendor markets, winter markets, speakers and union groups like the Starbucks unionizers.

The third floor will be used for artists’ studio space. Studio Two Three has 140 members who have 24-7 access to the building. “They have a key and can come and go whenever they like,” Hawkins said.

“To have this treasure of a building, we never would have dreamed it when we were starting out at Plant Zero. It really feels like we’re coming full circle,” Hawkins said.

In the current Richmond real estate market where prices are skyrocketing, ownership is more important than ever for arts organizations to continue, Fowler said. She mentioned long-time Richmond arts organizations like Art 180 and the Visual Arts Center of Richmond which own their own buildings.

“Permanent space is key,” Hawkins said. “To keep it affordable and accessible for artists during challenging times.”

Besides being home to artists, Studio Two Three is also home to Milk River Arts, the Afrikana Film Festival, Richmond Young Writers and other groups.

“This sale marks a big moment,” Hawkins said. “Studio Two Three is purchasing its first building – a place that will ensure that we're able to keep our doors open and operating for the long haul.”