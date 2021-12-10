'The Nutcracker' returns to Richmond, tickets in high demand; attendees can expect safety protocols

This year, one big change is that there will be fewer children under 12 in the production. In 2019, 127 children under 12 were cast in the production. This year, only 18 children under 12 were cast because at the time of casting, vaccines weren’t yet available to children under 12.

“There’s no way to put on this show safely without a vaccinated cast,” Winslett said. The ballet reduced the number of lambs and mice to three sections of six children under 12 who will be dancing masked.

But the ballet was able to increase roles for children between ages 12 and 18 to 75 roles. All students who auditioned over the age of 12 were cast.

“We’re so pleased to be able to find a part for all of these kids who love ballet and have been studying on a screen during the pandemic. It’s such a pleasure to give them a chance to perform again,” Winslett said.