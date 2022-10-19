Theater review: 'Dear Evan Hansen,' a fascinating, moving and visual treat from Broadway in Richmond

Oh, what a long, strange trip it has been since “Dear Evan Hansen” first presented itself to audiences at Washington, D.C.’s Arena Stage in the summer of 2015.
But seven years later here we are, filled to the brim with stress, worry and an overarching sense of life hanging in the balance as Broadway in Richmond brings to the Altria Theater this Tony Award-winning musical set against a backdrop of teen suicide.
And what might our battered psyches draw from such a show?
Are the harsh and painful consequences of this kind of tragedy best stored away in the pantheon of things we simply cannot think about?
With all we have been through, is it just too much to bear?
“Dear Evan Hansen” answers that question with strange and curious irony: Now, with wiser hearts and hardier spirits, we may find ourselves more ready than ever to accept and sympathize with this tale of an anxious and alienated high school senior caught up in a social-media-fueled frenzy of grieving and good intentions after another senior outcast ends his life.
People are also reading…
As embodied with quirky and twitchy interest by actor Anthony Norman, Evan Hansen is little more than a hallway ghost to his peers with hopes that someone—anyone—might sign the cast that encases his broken arm.
A chance encounter with the angry and enigmatic Connor Murphy (Nikhil Saboo) turns mildly violent, but later, in a moment of uncharacteristic charity, Connor agrees to sign Evan’s cast.
Then, in a sudden turn of events, the school community learns that Connor has killed himself.
Evan soon realizes that Connor had taken possession of a therapy-driven letter of self-affirmation Evan had written to himself (which begins “Dear Evan Hansen”). Connor’s family finds the letter and assumes their son had written the warm and friendly message to Evan, a misappropriation that Evan readily embraces once he sees how much it comforts Connor’s parents (John Hemphill and Lili Thomas) and sister Zoe (Alaina Anderson), whose affection he had already been seeking.
Storylines that hinge on misdirection, confused identities and notes falling into the wrong hands can trace their lineages all the way back to Shakespeare’s plays.
But in what could be cataloged as the first work of theater to address the effects of modern social media with an unblinking eye, the fascinating and often moving “Dear Evan Hansen” creates a fresh blueprint for just how harshly guilt, loneliness and paralyzing anxiety, for both teenagers and adults, can haunt the human mind and heart.
These effects are made all the more vivid by the small combo set behind the actors that often uses only guitar and piano to alternate between peppy and plaintive, dreamy and rueful, as the twists and turns of “Evan Hansen’s” complex and unexpected narrative play out.
Japhy Weideman’s lighting design uses a limited array of minimalist tones and spotlighting to emphasize the story’s persistent theme of aloneness and despair and includes deft use of side light to render characters’ faces almost mask-like, reminding us that the visages we present to the world are often not what we feel inside.
But it may be Peter Nigrini’s ingenious projection design that vaults “Dear Evan Hansen” into the realm of thoroughly contemporary theater art.
As Evan conspires with his computer-whiz friend Jared (Pablo David Laucerica) to manufacture an assortment of emails between Connor and Evan to fuel the fib that he and Connor were best friends—a runaway train that eventually leads to an opportunistic school-wide memorial project to honor Connor led by Alana (Micaela Lamas), another school wallflower—the stage space fills with floating scrims that hold all manner of social-media texts, posts and documents that chart the virtual, discombobulated communication that so often substitutes in this day and age for real human connection.
Will Evan finally come clean about the deceitful construct he has created? Will introspection offered by Connor, who reappears throughout the show as a kind of conscience from beyond, give Evan mindful guidance? Will Evan’s alienated mother, Heidi (Coleen Sexton), find rapprochement with her son?
Most of all: Is any of this forgivable?
“Dear Evan Hansen” gives us no grand finale, no foot-stomping musical crescendo to resolve its questions about friendship and friendlessness in the digital age.
Instead, it can offer only an ode to the aloneness of fathers and mothers and daughters and sons, each a solitary figure lit by a single spotlight, soldiering on in search of their proper places in the world.
Richmond fall arts preview 2022: Chris Rock, 'Wicked,' new 'Nutcracker,' RVA Street Art Festival and more
Comedians headed to Richmond this fall: Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Brian Posehn
The big news this fall is comedy.
Richmond is in store for some top notch comedians this fall, starting with Chris Rock's two nights of stand-up in October, Jerry Seinfeld's already sold-out show in December (sorry, "Seinfeld" fans), Brian Posehn from "Mr. Show" at the Sandman and more.
Check out these comedians headed this way to the RVA:
Comedy
Chris Rock heads to the Altria Theater on Oct. 25-26 for two eagerly anticipated nights of stand-up, following the Will Smith slap at the Oscars. etix.com
Jerry Seinfeld performs his latest stand-up routine at the Altria Theater on Dec. 2. Tickets are already sold out.
Bruce Bruce, Sommore, Lavell Crawford and Ali Siddiq bring “The Royal Show” to Altria on Nov. 18. Staten Island, N.Y., comedian Sal Vulcano heads to Dominion Energy Center on Oct. 28. . Comedian Taylor Tomlinson will take the stage at Dominion Energy Center on Nov. 4. etix.com
Prolific comedian Brian Posehn, known for his writing on “Mr. Show” and appearing on “The Sarah Silverman Program,” plays The Sandman Comedy Club on Oct. 20-22. Most recently, he’s appeared on the popular Disney+ show “The Mandalorian,” the Netflix show “Lady Dynamite” and FX’s “You’re the Worst.” www.sandmancomedyclub.com
At the Funny Bone, D.L. Hughley takes the stage Sept. 16-18, T.J. Miller brings his stand-up show on Dec. 2-3, plus many others. http://richmond.funnybone.com/
Concerts in Richmond this fall: Father John Misty, The Head and the Heart, Kurt Vile, Ringo Starr, Pusha T
Lots of big-name musicians are on tap for Richmond this fall covering every kind of music from hip-hop to pop, indie rock to country.
What's headed to Richmond stages this fall: New 'Nutcracker, 'Pretty Woman' & 'The Rocky Horror Show'
It's a new season and there are so many reasons to see what's coming to Richmond stages this fall.
Classical music in Richmond this fall: Yo-Yo Ma, Brahms meets Radiohead, Danny Elfman and the Richmond Symphony & more
The Richmond Symphony has a promising season ahead, starting with a free Community Concert at Pocahontas State Park on Sept. 10 and the return…
What's new with Richmond museums and art this fall: Guitars at VMFA, 'Cheers, Virginia!' & RVA Street Art Festival
A guitar played by Eric Clapton will head to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts this fall, along with 125 works of art from American artists lik…
Richmond fall arts preview 2022: Chris Rock, 'Wicked,' new 'Nutcracker,' RVA Street Art Festival and more
Get ready for a full, jam-packed, star-studded fall arts season in Richmond, two years after the pandemic shuttered doors and closed curtains.
Concerts in Richmond this fall: Father John Misty, The Head and the Heart, Kurt Vile, Ringo Starr, Pusha T
Lots of big-name musicians are on tap for Richmond this fall covering every kind of music from hip-hop to pop, indie rock to country.
The Broadberry Entertainment Group brings Dawes & Bahamas to Brown’s Island on Sept. 8, as well as Father John Misty on Sept. 16, Mt. Joy on Oct. 21 and Pusha T on Oct. 22. www.thebroadberry.com
At the Altria Theater, The Head and The Heart bring their “Every Shade of Blue” tour to town on Sept. 17, ZZ Top stops by on Oct. 4 and Travis Tritt & Chris Janson will be there for “The Can’t Miss” tour on Nov. 5.
The National continues to bring in top talent this fall. Filmmaker Kevin Smith heads to The National on Sept. 11 for “Clerks III: The Convenience” tour, Goose on Sept. 29-30, The Wailers on Oct. 2, Kurt Vile and the Violators on Oct. 12, Christopher Cross on Oct. 18, Matisyahu on Oct. 23, GWAR on Oct. 30, The Lone Bellow on Nov. 19, Fighting Gravity on Nov. 25, Black Violin on Nov. 27, Carbon Leaf on Dec. 17 and The Infamous Stringdusters on Dec. 29-31. thenationalva.com
Virginia Credit Union Live! has Lake Street Dive on Sept. 13, Ringo Starr and his All Star Band on Sept. 20, Death Cab for Cutie on Oct. 6, and Billy Strings on Nov. 16. www.vaculive.com
After Hours Concerts Series brings Jamey Johnson on Sept. 2, Sam Hunt on Sept. 3, Brett Young on Sept. 10, Boyz II Men on Sept. 17, Goo Goo Dolls on Sept. 20 to Doswell. In Chesterfield County at the River City Sportsplex, Little River Band performs on Oct. 15. www.afterhoursconcertseries.com .
At The Tin Pan, “American Idol”-winner Ruben Studdard sings Luther Vandross on Sept. 11, Shemekia Copeland sings the blues on Oct. 16, An Evening with Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra is set for Nov. 2 and Shawn Colvin performs on Nov. 10. www.tinpanrva.com
The Modlin Center for the Arts has a packed calendar ahead with The Steep Canyon Rangers on Sept. 15, soprano Susanna Phillips on Oct. 27, human rights activist and spoken word-poet Amal Kassir on Nov. 12, Preservation Hall Jazz Band on Nov. 13, Rosanne Cash on Feb. 10, Leyla McCalla, formerly of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, on April 12, and many more. Check out the full schedule at modlin.richmond.edu.
At Music at Maymont, Béla Fleck performs on Sept. 1, Leftover Salmon on Sept. 2, Old Crow Medicine Show on Sept. 9, Brandi Carlile on Sept. 21, Umphrey’s McGee on Sept. 29. http://musicatmaymont.com
The Beacon Theatre in Hopewell will see Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors on Sept. 20, Del McCoury Band on Sept. 23, Crystal Gayle on Nov. 17 and many more. thebeacontheatreva.com.
Hip-hop DJ Grandmaster Flash headlines this year’s 2nd Street Festival in Jackson Ward on Oct. 1-2. venturerichmond.com
The RVA Folk Festival returns to Brown’s Island Oct. 7-9 with 30 performers from all over the world. richmondfolkfestival.org
What's new with Richmond museums and art this fall: Guitars at VMFA, 'Cheers, Virginia!' & RVA Street Art Festival
A guitar played by Eric Clapton will head to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts this fall, along with 125 works of art from American artists lik…
Classical music in Richmond this fall: Yo-Yo Ma, Brahms meets Radiohead, Danny Elfman and the Richmond Symphony & more
The Richmond Symphony has a promising season ahead, starting with a free Community Concert at Pocahontas State Park on Sept. 10 and the return…
What's headed to Richmond stages this fall: New 'Nutcracker, 'Pretty Woman' & 'The Rocky Horror Show'
It's a new season and there are so many reasons to see what's coming to Richmond stages this fall.
Richmond fall arts preview 2022: Chris Rock, 'Wicked,' new 'Nutcracker,' RVA Street Art Festival and more
Get ready for a full, jam-packed, star-studded fall arts season in Richmond, two years after the pandemic shuttered doors and closed curtains.
What's headed to Richmond stages this fall: New 'Nutcracker, 'Pretty Woman' & 'The Rocky Horror Show'
It's a new season and there are so many reasons to see what's coming to Richmond stages this fall.
Virginia Repertory Theatre is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, while Richmond Triangle Players is observing its 30th anniversary with its wildly popular version of “The Rocky Horror Show.” Get your tickets early; “Rocky Horror” tickets sold out fast in 2019.
And the big news is that the Richmond Ballet is freshening up its beloved “Nutcracker” with new scenery, a new Chinese dance and refurbished costumes.
Theater
Broadway in Richmond’s season continues with “Wicked,” running Aug. 31 to Sept. 11 at the Altria Theater, “Mean Girls” from Sept. 20 to 25; the new season starts with “Dear Evan Hansen” on Oct. 18-23 and “Pretty Woman: The Musical” on Nov. 22-27. And “Hamilton” returns in April for a two-week run, for the first time since 2019.
Virginia Repertory Theatre celebrates its 70th anniversary season this year with the comedy “Chicken & Biscuits,” from Sept. 29 to Oct. 30, and the Jane Austen-themed “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley,” Nov. 25-Jan. 1, 2023, at the November Theatre. At the Hanover Tavern, Virginia Rep will stage “Steel Magnolias” from Oct. 14 to Nov. 13 and “A Broadway Christmas” musical from Dec. 2 to Jan. 1, 2023. www.virginiarep.org
At Firehouse Theatre Project, catch a world premiere of “Gabriel,” a new musical with Richmond connections about a literate blacksmith enslaved on a Henrico County tobacco plantation and a rebellion to win freedom, from Sept. 8 to Oct. 2, plus one-night only events, such as “Night of 1,000 Laughs” on Oct. 12 and “The War of the Worlds” radio play on Oct. 16. www.firehousetheatre.org
Quill Theatre will perform “All’s Well That Ends Well” by William Shakespeare from Oct. 27 to Feb. 13, 2023, at Dominion Energy Center’s Gottwald Playhouse. www.quilltheatre.org
Richmond Triangle Players celebrates its 30th anniversary this year with “The Inheritance,” winner of the 2020 Tony award for best play, through Sept. 17; “The Rocky Horror Show,” Oct. 5-22; cabaret from Miss Coco Peru, on Oct. 27-29; and “Christmas on the Rocks,” Nov. 16-Dec. 18. https://rtriangle.org
***
Dance
Richmond Ballet: The big news this year is that the Richmond Ballet is debuting a new “Nutcracker” featuring new scenery, a new Chinese dance and refurbished costumes from Dec. 9 to 23. But first, this will be the first season planned by both Artistic Director Stoner Winslett and Associate Artistic Director Ma Cong. Although Ma joined the Richmond Ballet in 2020, he worked remotely part time until he and his family moved to Richmond this January. This season, he will create a world premiere for “Scarred Bouquets” for Studio One, Sept. 20-25. Studio Two will present two performances, “In the Night” and “Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner,” from Nov. 1 to 6. In February, audiences will see the East Coast premiere of Ma’s “Firebird,” a modern take on the classic one-act ballet. https://richmondballet.com
What's new with Richmond museums and art this fall: Guitars at VMFA, 'Cheers, Virginia!' & RVA Street Art Festival
A guitar played by Eric Clapton will head to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts this fall, along with 125 works of art from American artists lik…
Classical music in Richmond this fall: Yo-Yo Ma, Brahms meets Radiohead, Danny Elfman and the Richmond Symphony & more
The Richmond Symphony has a promising season ahead, starting with a free Community Concert at Pocahontas State Park on Sept. 10 and the return…
Concerts in Richmond this fall: Father John Misty, The Head and the Heart, Kurt Vile, Ringo Starr, Pusha T
Lots of big-name musicians are on tap for Richmond this fall covering every kind of music from hip-hop to pop, indie rock to country.
The big news this fall is comedy.
Richmond fall arts preview 2022: Chris Rock, 'Wicked,' new 'Nutcracker,' RVA Street Art Festival and more
Get ready for a full, jam-packed, star-studded fall arts season in Richmond, two years after the pandemic shuttered doors and closed curtains.
What's new with Richmond museums and art this fall: Guitars at VMFA, 'Cheers, Virginia!' & RVA Street Art Festival
A guitar played by Eric Clapton will head to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts this fall, along with 125 works of art from American artists like Romare Bearden, William Merritt Chase and Annie Leibovitz.
Plus a new Welcome Center is headed to the Stone Barn at Maymont, the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia celebrates its 40th anniversary, and the RVA Street Art Festival will return to the Canal Walk where it all began.
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “Storied Strings: The Guitar in American Art,” exploring the guitar’s symbolism in American art from the early 19th century to the present day, is on view Oct. 8-March 19, 2023. Featuring 125 works of art created over the span of nearly 200 years, “Storied Strings” includes paintings, drawings, watercolors, photographs and sculptures by American artists John Baldessari, Romare Bearden, Thomas Hart Benton, Elizabeth Catlett, William Merritt Chase, Thomas Eakins, William Eggleston, Robert Henri, Lonnie Holley, Annie Leibovitz, Ruth Reeves and many more. In addition, 35 guitars that have been played by Lulu Belle, Eric Clapton, John Lee Hooker, Freddie King, Les Paul and Brian Setzer and more are in the exhibit. vmfa.museum
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: Besides the museum’s impressive $30 million renovation featuring a new immersive theater and new gallery spaces, “Cheers, Virginia!” offers a toast to Virginia beer, wine and spirits and explores Virginia’s history with alcohol from over 400 years. Through Jan. 29, 2023. VirginiaHistory.org
American Civil War Museum: Check out the new Robins Theater and the new original film “A People’s Contest: America’s Civil War and Emancipation.” The Robins Theater is a 1,128-square-foot space with 67 seats; “A People’s Contest” explores the origins, course and aftermath of the Civil War and is meant to complement the flagship exhibit, “A People’s Contest: Struggles for Nation and Freedom in the Civil War America.” https://acwm.org
Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia: The museum celebrates its 40th anniversary with the special exhibit “Forging Freedom, Justice and Equality.” blackhistorymuseum.org
InLight Richmond: This year’s exhibition of light-based art and performances hosted by the 1708 Gallery will be Nov. 18-19 in Bryan Park. www.1708gallery.org/inlight/
Institute for Contemporary Art: Exhibits include “I Keep Missing My Water” from photographer Naima Green, “Resume at the Point of Interruption” from Dana Washington-Queen and “The Medium Is the Massage” from Rafael Domenech, Sept. 9-Jan. 8, 2023. icavcu.org
Maymont: Maymont has lots of new activities on tap this fall, starting with the opening of the new Welcome Center in the renovated 1908 Stone Barn; the reopening of the updated exhibition “In Domestic Service: Work and Life in the Gilded Age,” from Sept. 16 to 18; a new Oktoberfest event Bier-Garden on Sept. 23-24 with German food and beer under Festhaus tent; and Garden Glow, returning Oct. 13-Nov. 6. maymont.org
Science Museum of Virginia: “Skin: Living Armor, Evolving Identity” continues through Jan. 15, 2023, “JARS: Sharks on Loan” features sharks in jars through Oct. 2, and “Picturing Science” offers photographs of vertebrate fishes through Jan. 15. www.smv.org
The Valentine: The statue of Jefferson Davis that used to stand on Monument Avenue is on display at The Valentine until probably December. On loan from the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia, the statue is exhibited in its most recent state, splattered with paint and reclining on its back. Otherwise, this fall, the Valentine will stay open late every Thursday until 7 p.m. And it’s starting a new series, “Richmond Short Stories,” a 30-minute tour of the main gallery where the staff will highlight different objects on display at 1:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Wednesdays are free admission for all. The museum’s Winter Wander event will be from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 11. thevalentine.org
Virginia Holocaust Museum: “There’s Just Us” explores the five-year anniversary of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville with photographs of the protests. www.vaholocaust.org
The RVA Street Art Festival returns to the Power Plant building along the Haxall Canal, the site of the first festival, and will be painting over the existing murals with new ones from Sept. 16 to 18. www.rvastreetart.com
Richmond fall arts preview 2022: Chris Rock, 'Wicked,' new 'Nutcracker,' RVA Street Art Festival and more
Get ready for a full, jam-packed, star-studded fall arts season in Richmond, two years after the pandemic shuttered doors and closed curtains.
Classical music in Richmond this fall: Yo-Yo Ma, Brahms meets Radiohead, Danny Elfman and the Richmond Symphony & more
The Richmond Symphony has a promising season ahead, starting with a free Community Concert at Pocahontas State Park on Sept. 10 and the return…
Concerts in Richmond this fall: Father John Misty, The Head and the Heart, Kurt Vile, Ringo Starr, Pusha T
What's headed to Richmond stages this fall: New 'Nutcracker, 'Pretty Woman' & 'The Rocky Horror Show'
It's a new season and there are so many reasons to see what's coming to Richmond stages this fall.
The big news this fall is comedy.
Classical music in Richmond this fall: Yo-Yo Ma, Brahms meets Radiohead, Danny Elfman and the Richmond Symphony & more
The Richmond Symphony has a promising season ahead, starting with a free Community Concert at Pocahontas State Park on Sept. 10 and the return of Music at Hardywood on Sept. 22 and Nov. 17.
New this year, on Sept. 24, Steve Hackman’s Brahms X Radiohead brings together Radioheads’ “Ok Computer” with Brahms’ First Symphony, both being played simultaneously. On Oct. 4, famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma performs with the symphony, and on Oct. 29, the Richmond Symphony brings the music of Danny Elfman from Tim Burton’s films to life with classic scenes projected on the screen above the orchestra. The symphony will have many more classic and pop performances throughout the fall. Check richmondsymphony.com for the full schedule.
Virginia Opera brings Wagner’s “The Valkyrie” to Richmond on Oct. 14 and 16 and “The Pirates of Penzance” on Nov. 18 and 20 to the Dominion Energy Center. vaopera.org
Perkinson Center for the Arts: The Perk is hosting a full schedule of performers this fall, including Slack Family Bluegrass on Sept. 30, Pearl St. Comedy on Sept. 9, an LGBTQ comedy night on Oct. 14 and more. www.perkinsoncenter.org.
Richmond fall arts preview 2022: Chris Rock, 'Wicked,' new 'Nutcracker,' RVA Street Art Festival and more
Get ready for a full, jam-packed, star-studded fall arts season in Richmond, two years after the pandemic shuttered doors and closed curtains.
What's new with Richmond museums and art this fall: Guitars at VMFA, 'Cheers, Virginia!' & RVA Street Art Festival
A guitar played by Eric Clapton will head to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts this fall, along with 125 works of art from American artists lik…
Concerts in Richmond this fall: Father John Misty, The Head and the Heart, Kurt Vile, Ringo Starr, Pusha T
Lots of big-name musicians are on tap for Richmond this fall covering every kind of music from hip-hop to pop, indie rock to country.
What's headed to Richmond stages this fall: New 'Nutcracker, 'Pretty Woman' & 'The Rocky Horror Show'
It's a new season and there are so many reasons to see what's coming to Richmond stages this fall.
The big news this fall is comedy.
Contact Tony Farrell at tlcoryell@aol.com.