Theater review: Virginia Rep’s ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ charmingly reworks a holiday classic

I know Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” is a holiday classic, but it’s also a very strange film. Put together like “A Christmas Carol” by way of “The Twilight Zone,” the Jimmy Stewart flick features suicide, near poisonings and an unexplained pet raven, among other happenings not normally associated with Christmas.

Some of these peculiar flourishes have been rounded off in Virginia Repertory Theatre’s “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.” Adapted by Joe Landry, this show reworks the story of George Bailey into a live radio show a la “A Prairie Home Companion.” Taking place in 1946 — the same year the film was released — this version incorporates the audience into the experience as if the live show were being broadcast on the radio.

In this attractive, well-cast show, six actors bring to life all the denizens of Bedford Falls, a sort of Mayberry where the evil robber baron Mr. Potter rules the town with an iron fist. The only one capable of standing up to Potter is George, a good man who once dreamed of seeing the world, going to college and becoming an architect or urban planner, but instead heeded the call of family and community to stay in Bedford Falls and run the savings and loan his father founded. The financial institution is the only way to obstruct Potter’s dominion over the town.