¡Virginia Fiesta! at Science Museum on Saturday, includes ‘Big Astronomy’ Dome show for free

The Science Museum of Virginia is teaming up with Spanish radio station Radio Poder 1380 AM to host a ¡Virginia Fiesta! event at the museum on Saturday.

¡Virginia Fiesta! will feature a community fair, vendors, food trucks, cultural performances, live demos, workshops and more.

The festivities include free showings of the “Big Astronomy” show in The Dome, which typically costs $5. The Spanish version will play at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The English version will play at noon and 3 p.m.

“The Science Museum’s mission is to inspire all Virginians to enrich their lives through science,” Jennifer Guild, a spokesperson for the museum, said. “From music to cooking to dance to art, there is a little bit of STEM in everything guests will experience at ¡Virginia Fiesta!, and the event is a great way to bring our community together.”

Local chefs Danny Menna from Conejo Cocina and Martin Gonzalez from La Milpa will be offering cooking demos in the Science Museum’s “Boost” exhibition kitchen.

Artist Cesar Carbajal will offer demos of his popotillo straw art in “The Forge.”

The Salsa Guy will lead bachata-cha-cha-cha, salsa and merengue dance lessons.

Latin American singer Mauricio Soria, Venezuelan singer Zaida Flores, bachata singer Adriano Lastor, singer Sandra Otero, mariachi singer Alma Ranchera and Ecuadorian singer Pepe Coimbra will perform throughout the day.

There will be traditional and folk dance demonstrations from numerous groups, including Centro Sagrado Corazon and La Palma and Tradicion.

Los Cocinita and Panchito will be selling food in front of the Science Museum that day.

Volunteers will read stories celebrating Hispanic culture to little scientists in the early learner exhibition “LightPlace.”

The exhibit “Skin: Living Armor, Evolving Identity” will continue to be on display, presented in English and Spanish.