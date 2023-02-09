The Virginia Opera and Richmond Symphony are $45,000 closer to creating their commissioned opera "Loving v. Virginia."

The two organizations were awarded a special recognition grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts of $15,000 for three consecutive years, totaling $45,000 in support of "Loving v. Virginia."

"Loving v. Virginia" is an operatic retelling of the groundbreaking U.S. Supreme Court case centered on the interracial marriage of Mildred and Richard Loving. Composer Damien Geter, who grew up in Chesterfield County, and librettist Jessica Murphy Moo have been commissioned to create the opera, which will be premiered in venues across Virginia in 2025.

“The Virginia Commission for the Arts is thrilled to invest in this story of, by, and for Virginians. Through the Loving v. Virginia opera, the Virginia Opera and Richmond Symphony are innovating in the arts while bringing an important part of our history to a broad audience," Margaret Hancock, executive director for the Virginia Commission for the Arts, said in a statement.

The final budget for "Loving v. Virginia" is still in development. The current estimate is between $1.25 and $1.5 million to produce the new work.

Early support for the project was received from OPERA America's 2022 Repertoire Development Grant. Additional funding will come from corporations, foundations and other government funding agencies, as well as individuals interested in supporting the work who can join the "Commissioning Club," which will provide them access to the workshops, the creative team and the cast.

The Virginia Opera originally sought to commission the new work, which also celebrated Virginia and its history, as a way to properly celebrate its upcoming 50th anniversary.