Virginia Opera, Richmond Symphony announce plans for Loving v. Virginia opera

In trying to come up with a way to properly celebrate its upcoming 50th anniversary, Virginia Opera sought to commission an opera, one that also celebrated Virginia and its history.

The opera, along with the Richmond Symphony, announced on Monday it has co-commissioned “Loving v. Virginia,” an operatic retelling of the groundbreaking U.S. Supreme Court case centered on the interracial marriage of Mildred and Richard Loving. Composer Damien Geter, who grew up in Chesterfield, and librettist Jessica Murphy Moo have been commissioned to create the opera, which will be premiered in venues across Virginia in 2025.

“I can’t think of a more fitting story, a testament of love, a story of quiet persistence, courage, dignity and ultimately a victory for civil rights and the freedom to marry,” said Adam Turner, artistic director of Virginia Opera, at a news conference at the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU. “It paved the way for so many people’s marriages and lives.”

A “bonus,” Turner said, was finding a Virginia composer to tell the story. Geter, a graduate of Matoaca High and Old Dominion University, is not only a composer but an acclaimed bass-baritone and actor who lives in Portland. His “An African American Requiem,” recently premiered in Oregon, will be performed on May 23 at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. He will perform this weekend as a soloist with the Richmond Symphony and its presentation of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.

“It’s good to be home,” Geter said at Monday’s news conference, mentioning his introduction to opera came about 20 years ago when he watched Virginia Opera perform Strauss’ “Elektra.”

“It feels good to be back and to do important work like this,” he said. “This is a story that is very important, not only to Virginia but important to our nation and quite frankly to the world.”

While Geter will provide the opera’s music, Murphy Moo, a writer, editor and operatic librettist who also resides in Portland, will provide the words. In an interview, she said the Lovings made her own marriage possible and she happily noted her oldest daughter was born on June 12, so-called Loving Day, the anniversary of the 1967 U.S. Supreme Court decision Loving v. Virginia that struck down all anti-miscegenation laws remaining in the nation.

“I have a great deal of respect and gratitude because of the acts of Richard and Mildred Loving,” she said. “What an honor and responsibility it is to be part of a team telling their story.”

Geter and Murphy Moo have begun their collaboration, which will include a series of workshops over the next three years. The culmination will be a world-premier tour of the state’s official opera at its primary venues: Dominion Energy Center in Richmond, Harrison Opera House in Norfolk and Center for the Arts at George Mason University in Fairfax.

The history of the story is this:

In 1958, a white man named Richard Loving married his high school sweetheart, a Black woman named Mildred Jeter, in Washington. Upon returning to their home in Caroline County, they were arrested and jailed for violating the state’s miscegenation laws. They left Virginia, but were again arrested five years later when they returned to visit family.

The case went to the Supreme Court, where Richard Loving gave a message to his attorney, Bernard S. Cohen, to share with the justices: "Mr. Cohen, tell the court I love my wife, and it is just unfair that I can't live with her in Virginia."

The Supreme Court struck down all laws banning interracial marriage, which also served as a basis for the court’s 2015 ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges, in which it ruled the fundamental right to marry is guaranteed to same-sex couples.

Virginia Opera’s Turner said that ruling made his marriage two years ago possible.

“It’s a testament to Loving v. Virginia,” he said.

The 2016 film, “Loving,” told the story of the Lovings and the court case, but opera offers a different medium for telling the story, which might not be as well known as it should be, Turner said. Murphy Moo said there is great potential to introduce opera to new audiences, who might have an interest in the subject, which is perfect, she said, for telling through opera.

“Opera does great with big, big scenes: love, America, the law, two people standing up to powerful forces, standing up against legalized racism,” she said. “I’m convinced there will be a meaningful way for audiences to really feel this story. That’s what music does so well. It kind of bypasses our brains and makes us feel something in our hearts.

“There’s potential, if we do it right, for us to really feel what Mildred and Richard Loving went through in order to stand up for what was right. They did something amazing. It’s a great story, and I think music will have a new way of telling it.”

Early support for the project was received from OPERA America’s 2022 Repertoire Development Grant. Additional funding will come from corporations, foundations and other government funding agencies, as well as individuals interested in supporting the work who can join the “Commissioning Club,” which will provide them access to the workshops, the creative team and the cast.