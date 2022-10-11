Virginia Rep buys Scottish Rite Temple for Children’s Theatre

Virginia Repertory Theatre has purchased the Scottish Rite Temple at 4202 Hermitage Road for $3.5 million as the new home for its Children’s Theatre.

Phil Whiteway, managing director of the theater, opened the doors on Tuesday, just minutes after signing the closing papers.

“This will be a major investment for Virginia Rep, the RVA community and all performing arts groups,” Whiteway said. “I’m not going to cry,” he added, jokingly.

Located in the Bellevue neighborhood of North Richmond, the building will be named the Virginia Rep Center for Arts and Education and will house children’s theater productions, educational touring programs, camps, classes, and workshops.

Whiteway described the building as “Richmond’s Kennedy Center.”

“Other parties interested in acquiring the property included real estate developers, who, due to its ideal central location and off-street parking, sought to raze the building to construct condos or apartments,” he said. “We will be saving the historic Scottish Rite Temple… as a performing arts space for RVA audiences.”

The original asking price was $6.8 million. Owned by the Richmond Scottish Rite Masons since 1969, the building was listed for sale in 2018 when the organization decided to downsize.

“We had several parties interested in the property,” Sam Dunn, the realtor and a member of the Richmond Scottish Rite Masons, said. “But in the end this is a real win-win.”

The building includes three performance areas – a 650-seat main auditorium and two smaller studio stages – that will allow for an increase in performances. The facility also includes a commercial kitchen, dining hall and meeting rooms.

The Children’s Theatre was previously located in Willow Lawn for 25 years, but vacated the mall last year when its rent was increased.

“After leaving our rented space at Willow Lawn during COVID and months of careful planning and due diligence, this investment will allow us to create a new path for the future of Virginia Rep’s children’s, families, and schools programming, which represents about 50% of our total operation,” Whiteway said in a statement.

With the roughly 50,000 square foot structure, the Children’s Theatre will have more rehearsal space for its 18 tour productions that reach over 400,000 students and families. There will also be room to double the number of camps, classes, and workshops currently offered.

The non-profit theater company has a $5.2 million fundraising campaign for the project, of which 50% has already been completed, as well as $1.5 million in reserve for renovation costs for restrooms, HVAC upgrades and other improvements.

Virginia Rep is already busy planning its Children’s Theatre season, which will start in December with “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Details with show dates and times will be announced soon, according to the theater.

The new building will also be the future permanent home for “Gospel Nativity,” a new, annual holiday partnership with Virginia Union University, which has launched a new gospel music degree program.

“We’re envisioning it as the equivalent of the new ‘Nutcracker,” Desiree Roots, artistic director for the theater, said. “We have a beautiful stage here, a choir loft and even an organ.”

The main 650-seat auditorium is located off the second-floor atrium and outfitted with aqua seats straight from the 1960s, complete with the double-headed eagle insignia of the Richmond Scottish Rite Masons. The atrium spaces features enormous floor-to-ceiling cathedral windows.

“I’m excited for children to come into this beautiful space,” Roots said.

The new building also offers a safe drop-off and pick-up area for families and schools, as well as a large lighted parking lot with 230 spaces.

“One of the really exciting aspects of the new building is the full commercial kitchen and dining hall,” Whiteway said. “We envision many fun special events, community gatherings, themed character meals and school group lunches taking place in this large space.”

The Richmond Scottish Rite Masons will continue to occupy the smaller office on the premises which houses the Scottish Rite Childhood Language Center and provides treatment for children with speech and hearing difficulties.

The adjacent Acca Shriners property at 1712 Bellevue Ave. is separately owned and was not for sale.

The property is located in the Hermitage Road Historic District. The Bellevue Civic Association supported Virginia Rep in applying for a special use permit to purchase the property, which was originally zoned for residential.

“We can’t imagine a better outcome than to have such a highly regarded arts organization purchase and host performances in a theater that’s been a part of Northside for more than 50 years,” Tim Pfohl, vice president of the association, said.

Virginia Rep hosts adult performances at the November Theater in downtown Richmond at 114 W. Broad St. and at the Hanover Tavern at 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road in Hanover. The new Children’s Theatre will be home to the Family Season. This year marks Virginia Rep’s 70th anniversary. More information at https://va-rep.org.