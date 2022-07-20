Virginia Rep cancels 'Mamma Mia' performances after multiple COVID cases

Virginia Repertory Theatre is canceling performances of the musical "Mamma Mia!" because of multiple positive COVID tests in the company.
The performances scheduled tonight through Sunday will not take place, the theater company said.
Those who had tickets are asked to call the box office at (804) 262-2620.
The Virginia Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 3,106 new cases of COVID statewide over the previous 24 hours.
The U.S. is having a fresh wave of COVID infections, including cases of the highly contagious variant BA.5 in some areas.
"Mamma Mia," which has a cast of 27, has been at Sara Belle and Neil November Theatre since June 24. The last performance is scheduled for Aug. 7.
PHOTOS: 6 easy RVA take-out options for picnics and the pool all summer long