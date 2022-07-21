Virginia Rep cancels 'Mamma Mia' performances this week after multiple COVID cases

Correction: An earlier version of this story had the incorrect phone number for the Virginia Repertory Theatre box office. This version has been updated.

Virginia Repertory Theatre has canceled the Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday performances of the musical “Mamma Mia!” because of multiple positive COVID tests in the company.

The show runs until Aug. 7.

Those who had tickets are asked to call the box office at (804) 282-2620.

The Virginia Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 3,106 new cases of COVID statewide over the previous 24 hours.

The U.S. is having a fresh wave of COVID infections, including cases of the highly contagious variant BA.5 in some areas.