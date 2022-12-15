Virginia Rep cancels weekend performances due to COVID-19 cases

'Tis the season for Hardywood’s award-winning Gingerbread Stout. The beverage is so popular that Hardywood created a festival around it featuring visits with Santa (sold out), a s’mores pop-up, train rides, live music, local vendors and all Gingerbread Stout versions on draft. Noon-9 p.m. Hardywood Park West Creek, 820 Sanctuary Trail Drive. Free entry; pay as you go. (804) 418-3548 or Hardywood.com
Head to Hatch Local Food Hall in Manchester for a holiday market featuring vendors selling artwork, handmade candles, jewelry, imported goods, baked goods and more. Plus inside, choose from the hall’s seven local food vendors, including Royal Pig and Buttermilk + Honey. Studio 23 will also be on-site with its truck doing live printing — so bring in totes, tees. And there will be specialty seasonal cocktails for shopping and sipping. Noon-6 p.m. 400 Hull St. Parking garage at 4 E. 5th St. free with two-hour validation. Free entry; pay as you go. www.instagram.com/hatchlocalfoodhall
Now is the time to belly up to the bar for pop-up holiday decorations and seasonally themed drinks. Check out Miracle on Cary at 3113 W. Cary St., The Evergreen at Birdie’s at 305 W. Broad St. and Rum and Reindeer at Island Shrimp Co. complete with heated igloos at 11 Orleans St., just to name a few. Check out our Holiday Bar Guide for a full rundown.
Point your sleigh due north toward Doswell’s The Meadow Event Park and get comfy. You don’t even need to get out of the car to enjoy Virginia’s largest drive-thru synchronized holiday light and music show. The 20-to-45-minute joy ride through elaborate, illuminated displays ends at Santa’s Shop — where you can step out and check some boxes on your holiday list (but only if you want to). 5:30 p.m. daily. 13111 Dawn Blvd. (Gate 1). $30 per vehicle. IlluminateLightShow.com
Cadence Theatre is staging a holiday production of “Annie Jr.” adapted from the Broadway musical and featuring some of Richmond’s young artists. Select dates through Dec. 23; times vary. Libby S. Gottwald Playhouse at Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. Tickets start at $40. (800) 514-3849 or https://cadencetheatre.org/annie-jr
Top five weekend events: Hardywood GBS Fest, Wonderland on Hull Street & holiday pop-up bars
Let’s get festive, Richmond! From glittering drive-thru light shows to a holiday market at Hatch Local Food Hall to a festival for Hardywood’s Gingerbread Stout, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the holidays.
1 of 5
HARDYWOOD GBS FEST
Saturday
'Tis the season for Hardywood’s award-winning Gingerbread Stout. The beverage is so popular that Hardywood created a festival around it featuring visits with Santa (sold out), a s’mores pop-up, train rides, live music, local vendors and all Gingerbread Stout versions on draft. Noon-9 p.m. Hardywood Park West Creek, 820 Sanctuary Trail Drive. Free entry; pay as you go. (804) 418-3548 or Hardywood.com
Hardywood
WONDERLAND ON HULL STREET
Saturday
Head to Hatch Local Food Hall in Manchester for a holiday market featuring vendors selling artwork, handmade candles, jewelry, imported goods, baked goods and more. Plus inside, choose from the hall’s seven local food vendors, including Royal Pig and Buttermilk + Honey. Studio 23 will also be on-site with its truck doing live printing — so bring in totes, tees. And there will be specialty seasonal cocktails for shopping and sipping. Noon-6 p.m. 400 Hull St. Parking garage at 4 E. 5th St. free with two-hour validation. Free entry; pay as you go. www.instagram.com/hatchlocalfoodhall
Jordan Hanna
HOLIDAY POP-UP BARS
Now open
Now is the time to belly up to the bar for pop-up holiday decorations and seasonally themed drinks. Check out Miracle on Cary at 3113 W. Cary St., The Evergreen at Birdie’s at 305 W. Broad St. and Rum and Reindeer at Island Shrimp Co. complete with heated igloos at 11 Orleans St., just to name a few. Check out our Holiday Bar Guide for a full rundown.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
ILLUMINATE LIGHT SHOW
Through Jan. 1
Point your sleigh due north toward Doswell’s The Meadow Event Park and get comfy. You don’t even need to get out of the car to enjoy Virginia’s largest drive-thru synchronized holiday light and music show. The 20-to-45-minute joy ride through elaborate, illuminated displays ends at Santa’s Shop — where you can step out and check some boxes on your holiday list (but only if you want to). 5:30 p.m. daily. 13111 Dawn Blvd. (Gate 1). $30 per vehicle. IlluminateLightShow.com
Illuminate Light Show
'ANNIE JR.'
Starts Saturday
Cadence Theatre is staging a holiday production of “Annie Jr.” adapted from the Broadway musical and featuring some of Richmond’s young artists. Select dates through Dec. 23; times vary. Libby S. Gottwald Playhouse at Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. Tickets start at $40. (800) 514-3849 or https://cadencetheatre.org/annie-jr
“Pride & Prejudice’s” Bennet sisters are back in the act, this time with wallflower middle sis Mary looking to unwrap a holiday tryst. Written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon. Masks optional for Thursday evening and Saturday matinees at November Theatre; masks required for all other performances. Times vary. 114 W. Broad St. $39-$62. (804) 282-2620 or va-rep.org