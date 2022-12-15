 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Virginia Rep cancels weekend performances due to COVID-19 cases

  • 0
'Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley'

Through Jan. 1

“Pride & Prejudice’s” Bennet sisters are back in the act, this time with wallflower middle sis Mary looking to unwrap a holiday tryst. Written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon. Masks optional for Thursday evening and Saturday matinees at November Theatre; masks required for all other performances. Times vary. 114 W. Broad St. $39-$62. (804) 282-2620 or va-rep.org

 

 Ben White

Icy conditions westward today for the Blue Ridge and the Shenandoah Valley

Virginia Rep has cancelled weekend performances of "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley" due to positive COVID-19 cases among the cast.

All performances from today through Sunday are cancelled.

Last weekend, Virginia Rep had to cancel a few performances of the holiday play as well.

Ticket holders can call the Virginia Rep box office at (804) 282-2620 to reschedule, receive a credit, or arrange for a refund.

"Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley" will run through Jan. 1.

Over the summer Virginia Rep had to cancel a full week of "Mamma Mia" for COVID-19 cases among the cast as well.

According to the latest Virginia Department of Health data, there were 2,133 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia in the past 13 weeks, with levels trending downward. According to CDC data, Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover are at medium levels.

People are also reading…

Top five weekend events: Hardywood GBS Fest, Wonderland on Hull Street & holiday pop-up bars

Let’s get festive, Richmond! From glittering drive-thru light shows to a holiday market at Hatch Local Food Hall to a festival for Hardywood’s Gingerbread Stout, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the holidays.

1 of 5

ccurran@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6151

Twitter: @collcurran

0 Comments

Tags

Colleen Curran is the living editor for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She also covers arts and entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry claims Prince William 'screamed and shouted' at him during crisis meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News