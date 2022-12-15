Virginia Rep cancels weekend performances due to COVID-19 cases

ILLUMINATE LIGHT SHOW

Through Jan. 1

Point your sleigh due north toward Doswell’s The Meadow Event Park and get comfy. You don’t even need to get out of the car to enjoy Virginia’s largest drive-thru synchronized holiday light and music show. The 20-to-45-minute joy ride through elaborate, illuminated displays ends at Santa’s Shop — where you can step out and check some boxes on your holiday list (but only if you want to). 5:30 p.m. daily. 13111 Dawn Blvd. (Gate 1). $30 per vehicle. IlluminateLightShow.com