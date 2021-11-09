Virginia Repertory Theatre names Desirée Roots co-artistic director; more co-directors to come

Desirée Roots, Richmond jazz singer and prolific actor in local plays, has been named co-artistic director of community at Virginia Repertory Theatre.

She is the first of three co-artistic directors to be announced in a new leadership model at the theater company.

Nathaniel Shaw was previously the artistic director of Virginia Rep from 2016 until 2020, when he and the company parted ways.

The new leadership model aims to be a return to the theater company's roots, whose mission in 1975, as Theatre IV, was “to seek national caliber excellence equally in four areas: the arts, education, children’s health and community leadership.” In 2012, Theatre IV merged with the Barksdale Theatre to become Virginia Repertory Theatre.

"Today, we are proud to recommit to the entirety of our community," Phil Whiteway, managing director and co-founder of Virginia Rep, said in a statement announcing the appointment. "We believe it’s more important than ever to provide excellence in all four areas. Desiree’s artistic leadership will anchor our connection to children’s health and community leadership.”