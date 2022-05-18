Virginia Repertory Theatre names three artistic directors

After a nationwide search, Virginia Repertory Theatre has named three artistic directors -- Desirée Roots, Todd D. Norris and Rick Hammerly -- to lead the professional theater company.

In a statement, William H. Carter, chair-elect of the Richmond-based theater’s board and chair of the selection committee, said the theater’s artistic leadership “will be best served by the appointment of these three co-equal artistic directors, focusing on community , education and program.”

Roots was first named the theater’s artistic director of community in 2021. She is now joined by Norris, artistic director of education, and Hammerly, artistic director of programming.

Roots is a well-known performing artist across Virginia. She began her association with Virginia Rep at age 16, when she served as a high school intern with Theatre IV, which merged with Barksdale Theatre to form Virginia Rep in 2012. Her first professional engagement was when she appeared in the cast of Theatre IV’s production of Ain’t Misbehavin’ in 1988. Since then, she has starred in numerous Theatre IV, Barksdale Theatre and Virginia Rep productions, including “The Color Purple” and “Dreamgirls.”

Norris comes to Virginia Rep from the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis where he was associate vice president of interpretation and family programs and was involved in the museum’s performances in its gallery and theater spaces. He previously worked at the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, where he was senior manager of performance interpretation.

Hammerly has worked as an award-winning Washington D.C.–based actor, director, filmmaker and arts manager for more than three decades. He received a 2018 Helen Hayes Award for his direction of Lela & Co. and a 2020 Helen Hayes Award nomination for his direction of “Agnes of God,” both for Factory 449, a professional, D.C.-based theater company for which he was a founder and is the current producing artistic director.

Nathaniel Shaw was previously the artistic director of Virginia Rep from 2016 until 2020, when he and the company parted ways.