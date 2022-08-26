What's headed to Richmond stages this fall: New 'Nutcracker, 'Pretty Woman' & 'The Rocky Horror Show'

It's a new season and there are so many reasons to see what's coming to Richmond stages this fall.

Virginia Repertory Theatre is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, while Richmond Triangle Players is observing its 30th anniversary with its wildly popular version of “The Rocky Horror Show.” Get your tickets early; “Rocky Horror” tickets sold out fast in 2019.

And the big news is that the Richmond Ballet is freshening up its beloved “Nutcracker” with new scenery, a new Chinese dance and refurbished costumes.

Theater

Broadway in Richmond’s season continues with “Wicked,” running Aug. 31 to Sept. 11 at the Altria Theater, “Mean Girls” from Sept. 20 to 25; the new season starts with “Dear Evan Hansen” on Oct. 18-23 and “Pretty Woman: The Musical” on Nov. 22-27. And “Hamilton” returns in April for a two-week run, for the first time since 2019.

Virginia Repertory Theatre celebrates its 70th anniversary season this year with the comedy “Chicken & Biscuits,” from Sept. 29 to Oct. 30, and the Jane Austen-themed “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley,” Nov. 25-Jan. 1, 2023, at the November Theatre. At the Hanover Tavern, Virginia Rep will stage “Steel Magnolias” from Oct. 14 to Nov. 13 and “A Broadway Christmas” musical from Dec. 2 to Jan. 1, 2023. www.virginiarep.org

At Firehouse Theatre Project, catch a world premiere of “Gabriel,” a new musical with Richmond connections about a literate blacksmith enslaved on a Henrico County tobacco plantation and a rebellion to win freedom, from Sept. 8 to Oct. 2, plus one-night only events, such as “Night of 1,000 Laughs” on Oct. 12 and “The War of the Worlds” radio play on Oct. 16. www.firehousetheatre.org

Quill Theatre will perform “All’s Well That Ends Well” by William Shakespeare from Oct. 27 to Feb. 13, 2023, at Dominion Energy Center’s Gottwald Playhouse. www.quilltheatre.org

Richmond Triangle Players celebrates its 30th anniversary this year with “The Inheritance,” winner of the 2020 Tony award for best play, through Sept. 17; “The Rocky Horror Show,” Oct. 5-22; cabaret from Miss Coco Peru, on Oct. 27-29; and “Christmas on the Rocks,” Nov. 16-Dec. 18. https://rtriangle.org

***

Dance

Richmond Ballet: The big news this year is that the Richmond Ballet is debuting a new “Nutcracker” featuring new scenery, a new Chinese dance and refurbished costumes from Dec. 9 to 23. But first, this will be the first season planned by both Artistic Director Stoner Winslett and Associate Artistic Director Ma Cong. Although Ma joined the Richmond Ballet in 2020, he worked remotely part time until he and his family moved to Richmond this January. This season, he will create a world premiere for “Scarred Bouquets” for Studio One, Sept. 20-25. Studio Two will present two performances, “In the Night” and “Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner,” from Nov. 1 to 6. In February, audiences will see the East Coast premiere of Ma’s “Firebird,” a modern take on the classic one-act ballet. https://richmondballet.com