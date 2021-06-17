As Juneteenth moves closer to becoming a federal holiday, many Richmond-area events this weekend will celebrate the day

Juneteenth is expected to become a new federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery.
The House voted 415-14 on Wednesday to make Juneteenth, or June 19th, the 12th federal holiday, as reported by the Associated Press. The bill now goes to President Joe Biden’s desk, and he is expected to sign it into law.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. That was also about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states.
It’s the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983. Gov. Ralph Northam declared Juneteenth would become a permanent holiday in Virginia last year.
Juneteenth is being celebrated around Richmond starting this weekend and running into next week with festivals, performances, and much more. After last year’s summer of protests, calls for justice and the toppling of Confederate monuments, recognizing the significance of Juneteenth is more important than ever, which is reflected in the many new Juneteenth events that are being celebrated around Richmond.
“Juneteenth is a time to commemorate, celebrate, educate and reflect on the Black experience in America,” said Deirdre Jones Cardwell, an actor-interpreter at Colonial Williamsburg, which is hosting a full-day of observances, performances, talks and spoken word commemorating Juneteenth on Saturday. “By looking back, looking around and looking within, we are challenged to evaluate the foundations of inequality and move forward together, committing ourselves to the unfinished work of eradicating systemic racism.”
The Elegba Folklore Society has hosted Richmond’s longest-running Juneteenth celebration and will be celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Janine Bell, artistic director of the Elegba Folklore Society, quoted Frederick Douglass and his famous speech in 1852, asking, “What to the slave is Independence Day?”
“There was no Independence Day for enslaved Africans in Virginia,” Bell said. Juneteenth, she said, has become Independence Day for Black Americans. But it’s taken many years for the meaning of the holiday to spread. And many people still don’t know what Juneteenth means.
In 1996, Elegba Folklore Society celebrated its first Juneteenth event when the Virginia Historical Society, now known as the Virginia Museum of History and Culture, invited the group to create a program on Juneteenth in tandem with its exhibition on Reconstruction.
“I thought this would be a way to invite people in and to realize aspects of history that are not taught in our schools,” Bell said. “Some people, a minority, were familiar with what Juneteenth meant, but most people – even up until 2019 -- weren’t.”
The event was held on the Arthur Ashe Boulevard side of the museum and many important figures were there, including Henry Marsh, the first African-American mayor of Richmond, Oliver Hill, the civil rights lawyer who helped end the “separate but equal” doctrine, and Yvonne Miller, the first African-American woman to serve in both houses in Virginia General Assembly.
“The community seemed to really like it and we decided to keep going,” Bell said.
Over the years, the group’s Juneteenth Celebration turned into a three-day event, bringing hundreds to the Manchester Dock for torch-lit walks along the Trail of Enslaved Africans and joyous celebrations at the African Burial Ground.
This year’s Juneteenth Celebration will be held next Sunday, June 27 at the African Burial Ground, 1540 E. Broad St. Organizers decided to condense the three day event into one day, in regards to COVID.
“I think that this year Juneteenth is important because more people are aware to think about it. More people want to know, what is this? Who knows, maybe we will see more equity and more access in our community as a result of people asking these questions,” Bell said.
The Juneteenth event will feature music from Butcher Brown, drumming and dancing from the Elegba Folklore Society, MC Sa-Roc, an MC from Washington D.C. who has been featured on NPR’s Tiny Desk at Home series, a freedom market and food for sale.
The event starts with a Get Woke Summit for children and teens at 1 p.m. The stage and grounds will open for the celebration from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. The day is set to the theme of Dancing with the Ancestors and attendees are asked to wear white and can bring offerings such as flowers, fruit or sweets. The event costs $5, children 12 and under are free. For more information, call (804) 644-3900 or visit www.efsinc.org.
Henrico Recreation and Parks will be hosting a Juneteenth Celebration at Dorey Park, 2999 Darbytown Road, this Saturday from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. with performances from Plunky & Oneness and Bak N Da Day, food trucks, a vendor fair, live history interpreters, games for kids and a blow-out fireworks finale.
Henrico Recreation has celebrated Juneteenth before, but never with a full-blown family festival like this at Dorey Park. Organizers expect the event to draw 5,000 to 7,000 people throughout the day. The event is free and open to the public.
“The holiday itself is gaining more awareness nationwide. We wanted to celebrate its purpose and make it something for everyone to enjoy,” Heather Grubb, event manager, said.
The day itself will be divided into two events: the daytime activities featuring games for kids, a vendor fair with handmade crafts, and things for the whole family to do. At 5 p.m., the field will open up to become more of a concert atmosphere with a headlining performance from Plunky & Oneness and the fireworks finale. Henrico plans to make Juneteenth at Dorey Park an annual event. More information at (804) 652-1440 or https://henrico.us/calendar/juneteenth2021.
Colonial Williamsburg will be celebrating Juneteenth with a series of special events on Saturday. The day will begin with an opening at 10 a.m. on Market Square in Colonial Williamsburg’s Historic Area with music and a keynote address given by Professor Robert Watson of Hampton University on the meaning of Juneteenth. The event will include a choir or 70 singers from the community performing "Lift Every Voice and Sing." The opening ceremony is free and open to the public.
“There’s increased awareness of our need to reflect, educate and rejoice in the struggles that African-Americans have overcome in the quest for freedom,” Dana Tomlin, chief of staff of The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, said.
She said that growing up in Williamsburg, she was never taught about Juneteenth. It wasn’t until she became an adult and was exposed to Juneteenth events that she learned the meaning of the holiday.
“It’s important for our future to know where we have come from and the struggles we have overcome so that we can carry the nation forward. You don’t know where you’re going unless you know where you’ve been,” she said.
The Juneteenth celebration in Colonial Williamsburg will continue with a cookout at Chowning’s Tavern on Market Square, a special Juneteenth performance of the play “Loquacious Lucy,” the story of an enslaved child who learns her friend has been sold, an oral program honoring the voices and stories of the community, a virtual Juneteenth program with many performers, and a multimedia installation of “Honor & Reflection” at the ongoing excavation of the historic First Baptist Church’s first permanent location on South Nassau Street.
Some of the events, like the opening ceremony, the oral history program, and the virtual program are free and open to the public. Other events will require admission to Colonial Williamsburg, which costs $19.99 to $35.99. More information at www.colonialwilliamsburg.org/juneteenth.
Colonial Williamsburg will be partnering with the city of Williamsburg, the Let Freedom Ring Foundation and William & Mary to host the Juneteenth events.
"We recognize these partnerships are a start. We're nowhere near finished. We look forward to being more inclusive with our partners in the community," Tomlin said.
***
More local Juneteenth events:
The Festival of Arts kicks off at Dogwood Dell, 600 S. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, this Friday with a Juneteenth celebration performance from the Elegba Folklore Society on Friday at 8 p.m. There will be singing, dancing and drumming. The event is free and open to the public. Check https://www.rva.gov/sites/default/files/2021-06/foa2021_poster.pdf for a full schedule of events at the Festival of Arts.
Chesterfield will celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday at Pocahontas State Park, 10301 State Park Road, with food trucks, entertainment, vendors, self-guided activities and storytelling from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. $10 parking fee to enter the park. More information at (804) 796-4255 or https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/park-event-info?id=PO210175-00&fbclid=IwAR1Y7vbTpkvpuzYGMgzSAypzJ6ve3UIfZArOQJ3ee9hgYpfLe5sD7m7c0_0.
The Black Village of RVA, a new community outreach group, will be hosting a Juneteenth Block Party at Diversity Richmond, 1407 S. Sherwood Ave., on Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. featuring Black-owned businesses, music, African dance, food and spoken word. Featured performers include R&B group The Legacy Band, High Definition Band, and rappers PT Vell and Skinny Hendrixx. The event is free and open to the public. More information at http://diversityrichmond.org/events/calendar/junteenth-block-party.html.
BareSOUL Yoga & Wellness will be hosting a Juneteenth event at the 17th Street Market, 100 North 17th St., on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will aim to explore and reflect on the spirit of Juneteenth through movement, drumming, dancing and meditation. Drums No Guns, The Well Collective and the City of Richmond Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities will also be participating in the event. The event costs $10-$25 to attend, register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/juneteenth-2021-at-the-17th-street-market-tickets-157411922297.
St. Peter’s and St. Paul’s Episcopal Churches will be celebrating Juneteenth: Freedom Day on Saturday with face painting for kids, a march for unity, blessings and prayers from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 2401 E. Broad St. and 1719 N. 22nd St. More information at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/juneteenth-freedom-day-tickets-156264373949.
Brambly Park, the urban winery near Scott’s Addition, is doing a Juneteenth themed day on Saturday . Peter LeBlanc, programming director, wanted to highlight local Black musicians with new music out. Tiara & Andrew will be performing neo-soul and R&B at noon, Justin Golden performs the blues at 2:30 p.m., Sam Reed and Calvin Brown will deliver a mix of soul, jazz, and R&B at 6 p.m., followed by the headliner Jon Bibbs, who performs R&B and soul, in a ticketed show at 9 p.m. Brambly Park is located at 1708 Belleville St., more information at https://www.bramblypark.com or (804) 406-5611.
With additional reporting from the Associated Press