Asbury Court is back for Tacky Lights, plus new additions with RVA Christmas Pig House & Clacky on Rossmere

It’s Tacky Lights season and after another year of the pandemic, it seems like everybody’s ready for some much-needed holiday cheer.
Richmond area homes are here to the rescue with their super sparkly, mega-wattage, can-you-believe-it? displays that you can see for free, as long as you know where to find them. And that’s why the Richmond Times-Dispatch gathers the definitive Tacky Lights List every year.
Where to start?
For starters, the Phifers at 9604 and 9606 Asbury Court in the West End are back in full, double house, display with over a million and half lights.
Holiday lights at the Phifers have been a Richmond tradition for 47 years. Last year, the Phifers only lit up the trees on the property since they didn’t want to draw a crowd and potentially spread the virus.
But this year, with vaccines rolled out, the Phifers are staging a grand return to the Tacky Light List, and possibly for the last time as a double house display.
Bobby Phifer has been decorating his mother's house at 9606 Asbury since he was a child. When he got older, he purchased the home next door at 9604 Asbury and has been decorating both houses ever since, even after his mother died in 2017.
Known as A Phifer Christmas, both houses feature old fashioned decorations and figures, snowmen, blowmolds and a doll room with over 200 dolls, many animatronic. The display is so intricate and detailed, most visitors get out and walk around to get a closer look. In 2017, the Phifers won ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight.”
After this year’s holiday season, the Phifer’s plan to sell their mother’s house.
“It’s tough this year because you know you’re doing it for the last time. I’ve been doing this for 47 years. It’s heartbreaking,” Phifer said.
It’s been a difficult year for the Phifers. Bobby contracted COVID last year.
“It almost killed me. I’ve been through many physical ailments in the past, but nothing’s been as bad as COVID. I was out of work for three and a half months,” he said.
Bobby continues to have COVID-related health problems, like trouble breathing.
After the holidays, Bobby plans to sell many of the lights from his mother’s display, including the 200-plus dolls in the doll room. “I just don’t have the storage to keep them,” he said. Many of the items will be posted to the Phifer’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/phiferxmas.
But despite the problems, that hasn’t slowed him down from getting out and stringing up the world-famous display, perhaps for the last time.
“It’s happening. If you want to see both houses together, you should come on by,” Phifer said.
***
The Whitlocks have already lit up their popular drive-through display at their home at 8720 River Road.
What started as a simple project to give the yardman work for Christmas has grown into a drive-thru display very popular on the “Tacky Light” tour featuring over 250,000 lights with a life-sized nativity, winter wonderlands, a gingerbread playground, 12 Days of Christmas, blow-ups, farm animals and wildlife, water scenes, snow fights, snowmen, bears, penguins, a birthday cake and of course, Santa, his reindeer and elves.
And, don’t miss some of the hidden gems like Spiderman climbing at the roofline, live Santa in the window, or the eagle soaring through the trees.
***
Al and Esther Thompson at 9716 Wendhurst Drive in Glen Allen, one of the most recognizable houses on the tour, are lighting up again this year.
The house is super bright, with over 170,000 lights and 2,200-plus homemade decorations. They won ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight" a few years ago and continue to draw record crowds every year.
The Thompsons have been decorating for 23 years. It takes over 600 hours to put everything up, and 200 more hours to take everything down, Thompson said. That kind of commitment “takes a lot of motivation,” he said, which comes from the connections they make every year.
“We walk out the door, walk to the street, meet and have conversations with hundreds of visitors…[from] all over the world. It just doesn’t get any better,” Thompson said.
***
Mr. Christmas, also known as Frank Hudak, will be celebrating his 50th anniversary decorating his house at 2300 Wistar Court.
Hudak often dresses in an illuminated suit to greet visitors and has become known as Mr. Christmas.
His home, "The Christmas House," takes four miles of wiring. The twinkling and blinking is achieved via miniature variable computer circuits. This year, visitors will find over 100,000 lights in the display and over 100 illuminated figures.
His display raises money for the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls and has raised $151,000 for the home over the years.
***
In much sadder Tacky Lights news, Chuck Hudgins, creator of "Christmas Fantasyland" at 6444 Little Sorrel Drive in Mechanicsville, lost his battle with cancer this year.
His wife, Sherry, along with the help of her daughter, son-in-law and grandson, will be lighting up the house in his honor. “We wanted to do this for Chuck,” she said.
Their house was also featured on ABC’s “Great Christmas Light Fight” and was known for its line of reindeer and sleigh on the roof and the “Christmas Fantasyland” banner at the front.
This year’s display will look different without Chuck, who was the mastermind behind the project for over 20 years. There will be no reindeer and sleigh lining the roof because Chuck was the only person who knew how to get the tricky display in place.
But many other items will glitter and shine, including Candy Cane Lane and all the names of the seven grandchildren and two new great-grandchildren.
The Live Grinch at 1411 Pennsylvania Ave., a staple on the Tacky Light tour, will not be lighting up this year due to a back injury.
Brett Aliotti has been dressing up as the Live Grinch since the early 2000s, donning a red suit and Grinch mask and posing in front of his brightly decorated house for pictures with visitors. He hopes to return to the tour next year.
This may also be the last year for Bob Siceloff at 2503 Pine Grove Ave. in the West End. At age 67, Siceloff said he's nearing the end of decorating for Tacky Lights, so be sure to check it out this year. The home sports more than 30,000 lights and looks like an illuminated ginger bread house with over a dozen blow-molds, M&Ms characters, and blow-ups.
Jim Winkler at 8124 Kiwi Lane in Mechanicsville also won’t be lighting up this year. He lost his job due to COVID-19 and has left the state. “We thoroughly enjoyed bringing smiles and hearing the laughter of thousands young and old each December,” he said.
***
If you’re in the Fan and Museum District, be sure to check out several favorites, including 3209 Hanover Ave. with the giant RVA sign on the roof, the Caramucci’s at 3307 Kensington Ave. with their fun and festive blow-ups and 3330 Hanover Ave. with an LED light show synchronized to holiday music.
New this year, 2200 Park Ave. wants to be known as "The Christmas Street in the Fan" with all the trees along the block lit up with thousands of lights going 20 to 30 feet in the air. The neighbors are expecting well over 100,000 lights in the display.
***
And of course, there are plenty of tacky lights in the suburbs. Christmas Court in Midlothian on Dawnridge Court always draws a crowd. The Mustians at 12618 Dawnridge Court will be doing a beach theme this year.
600 Coralview Terrace in Midlothian is pretty spectacular with lots of animation synchronized to over 25 different upbeat holiday songs.
Some new and noteworthy additions:
Head to Midlothian at 7302 Buck Rub Lane to witness the one and only RVA Christmas Pig House. Owner Shelly Dietrich has decorated her house with bright lights and pigs. By last count, the RVA Christmas Pig House has 177 pigs, including 50 inflatable or illuminated pigs.
"There is even a pig that oinks Christmas carols as part of a barnyard trio. They oink, moo and cluck Christmas tunes," Dietrich said via email. "I’ve been collecting Christmas outdoor pigs for over 5 years, but this is the first year I have decorated to this extent and applied to be on the tacky lights."
And be sure to check out "Clacky on Rossmere" at 307 Rossmere Drive, new to the list. This fun, festive house in Chesterfield has 50,000 LED lights, snowfall tubes and enough lights to make you put on your glasses.
Is there a house you think should make the Tacky Lights list? Go to richmond.com/holiday/tacky-lights/ and click on the link to nominate a house for the RTD Tacky Lights List. Houses must have a minimum of 40,000 lights.
For more RTD Tacky Lights coverage, go to https://www.richmond.com/holiday/tacky-lights/.
(804) 649-6151
Twitter: @collcurran