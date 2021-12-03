Asbury Court is back for Tacky Lights, plus new additions with RVA Christmas Pig House & Clacky on Rossmere

It’s Tacky Lights season and after another year of the pandemic, it seems like everybody’s ready for some much-needed holiday cheer.

Richmond area homes are here to the rescue with their super sparkly, mega-wattage, can-you-believe-it? displays that you can see for free, as long as you know where to find them. And that’s why the Richmond Times-Dispatch gathers the definitive Tacky Lights List every year.

Where to start?

For starters, the Phifers at 9604 and 9606 Asbury Court in the West End are back in full, double house, display with over a million and half lights.

Holiday lights at the Phifers have been a Richmond tradition for 47 years. Last year, the Phifers only lit up the trees on the property since they didn’t want to draw a crowd and potentially spread the virus.

But this year, with vaccines rolled out, the Phifers are staging a grand return to the Tacky Light List, and possibly for the last time as a double house display.

Bobby Phifer has been decorating his mother's house at 9606 Asbury since he was a child. When he got older, he purchased the home next door at 9604 Asbury and has been decorating both houses ever since, even after his mother died in 2017.