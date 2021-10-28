Ashland Halloween expanded for all-ages fun this weekend

Ginny Ray hammered the stakes on the back of her homemade headstones deep into the ground in her front yard and stopped periodically to eyeball her and her younger brother's work.
Her family's circa 1901 Victorian house on Henry Clay Road in Ashland was beginning to look the spooky part: a huge spider web flowed from the second story down over the front porch corner and several equally large hairy black spiders hung precariously there. Pumpkins and skeletons adorned the front porch. The headstones were a ghoulish touch - especially since Ginny explained that her old house "could be haunted."
The Rays - Chris and Alice and their children, Ginny, 10, and Thomas, 8 - are ready for whatever wickedness comes through Ashland this year as part of the town's second Ashland Halloween festivities.
A board member of the Downtown Ashland Association - and co-founder of Ashland's Center of the Universe Brewing Company and Origin Beer Lab - Chris Ray said he had an idea last year that involved bringing a small sense of normalcy to an otherwise pandemic-centric year. He and others organized a Halloween event that allowed town residents to sign up as participants in giving out candy on Halloween. They were given signs to place in their yards to indicate their participation and a map was provided online for candy seekers. Participants also agreed to maintain social distancing standards.
About 185 homes all around town participated last year, Chris Ray said. It was so successful that the association decided to do it again, only this year, it expanded the holiday to include three days of events, starting Friday, from Halloween movies at Ashland Theatre and an adults-only beer crawl to haunted walking tours and more.
Ashland Halloween's trick-or-treating runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday evening. For information about additional events, or to access the Ashland Halloween map of participating homes, visit downtownashland.com.
"In the thick of the pandemic, we wanted to make sure that Halloween was still alive and well," Chris Ray said, and this year, he expects close to 200 homes. He said an unintended benefit of last year's event was that homes that don't normally get many trick-or-treaters - because they're not on or near the railroad tracks along S. Center Street - get some attention.
"There are so many houses around that decorate and they want to give out candy, but nobody knows they're doing it," he said. But after last year, with the maps and identifiable signs that allowed for easy touring around town, "we had so many emails and phone calls pleading for us to do it again."
Further, "even if you didn't have the map," he said, "when you're walking you can see and know exactly who has candy."
Maggie Longest, Downton Ashland Association executive director, said "our hope is make Ashland the place to go for Halloween weekend...[and] the best part is that whole community is involved." She said local businesses organized their own activities so that both parents and children could be entertained.
She added: "We hope it brings new customers to downtown Ashland.
