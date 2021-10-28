Ashland Halloween expanded for all-ages fun this weekend

About 185 homes all around town participated last year, Chris Ray said. It was so successful that the association decided to do it again, only this year, it expanded the holiday to include three days of events, starting Friday, from Halloween movies at Ashland Theatre and an adults-only beer crawl to haunted walking tours and more.

Ashland Halloween's trick-or-treating runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday evening. For information about additional events, or to access the Ashland Halloween map of participating homes, visit downtownashland.com.

"In the thick of the pandemic, we wanted to make sure that Halloween was still alive and well," Chris Ray said, and this year, he expects close to 200 homes. He said an unintended benefit of last year's event was that homes that don't normally get many trick-or-treaters - because they're not on or near the railroad tracks along S. Center Street - get some attention.

"There are so many houses around that decorate and they want to give out candy, but nobody knows they're doing it," he said. But after last year, with the maps and identifiable signs that allowed for easy touring around town, "we had so many emails and phone calls pleading for us to do it again."

Further, "even if you didn't have the map," he said, "when you're walking you can see and know exactly who has candy."