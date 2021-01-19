Ashland's Macmurdo House, 163 years old, listed on state landmarks register

The original footprint of the Macmurdo house remains today as it did 163 years ago, with a wide hallway flanked on each side by two rooms, and that’s both upstairs and downstairs. Each room is 15 feet by 15 feet, has two windows and a fireplace, many that feature original mantels. Much of the home’s wood floors are original, as are the front double doors, called casket doors, so named for their size and purpose: Before funeral homes, services were held inside homes and thus had to be able to accommodate caskets through the front doors.

The Harrisons said all of the doorways in the home are just a little different, and closets, which were added throughout the years, feature hardware at different heights. The home’s kitchen, a 20th-century addition, features the original exposed brick fireplace. There’s also a more modern addition at the back of the home and a back porch that, while it existed at least as early as the 1890s, is now screened in.

Where the home used to sit on about 10 acres, it’s now on two-thirds of an acre.

“It’s small, it’s not glamorous, but it is important,” said Rosanne Shalf about the house. Shalf worked with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources on the state and national nominations. A fixture in Ashland for decades, she worked to create the town’s historic district and, later, the Ashland Museum.