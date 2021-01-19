Ashland's Macmurdo House, 163 years old, listed on state landmarks register

Dozens of times each day, the sturdy old bones of 713 S. Center St. in Ashland rattle just a little bit as trains pass mere yards from the home’s front porch. The trains rumble by, carrying freight or passengers, their cars nothing more than colorful blurs when seen through imperfect 163-year-old glass window panes.
The circa 1858 Macmurdo house, situated along Ashland’s picturesque Center Street, was recently added to the Virginia Landmarks Register, the state’s official list of places of historic, architectural, archaeological and cultural significance. It is now seeking consideration for the National Register of Historic Places.
Named for the family who built it — Richmond, Fredericksburg & Potomac Railroad Treasurer Cunningham Waldrop Macmurdo — it’s one of more than 200 properties within Ashland’s designated Historic District, one of the earliest homes built in the newly established Town of Ashland, incorporated that same year.
The home’s history reportedly includes a visit from Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson and his senior officers in the days leading to the Seven Days’ Battle in 1862. At one point, it served as a Civil War hospital.
A hazy glass negative of the house from long ago, with Macmurdo family members standing out front, reveals that at least on the outside, the home looks nearly identical today as it did back then.
Its current owners — and preservation advocates alike — would like to keep it that way.
Bill and Beth Harrison, retired Northern Virginia community college professors, bought the house in 2015. A Randolph-Macon College graduate, Bill Harrison said he attended his 50-year R-MC reunion in 2014, took a look around Ashland and immediately felt pulled to this community.
The couple was already looking for a place to live in retirement, a low-maintenance sort of place, he said jokingly, “and then woah, Ashland, what an idea.”
“We saw this place and that did it,” he said.
Despite the house aging with grace thanks to former homeowners who’d cared for it and were mostly careful to keep its historical elements intact, the Harrisons found themselves tackling some hefty projects early on, namely insulating the attic and crawlspace, replacing the furnace and fixing the radiators.
Beth Harrison remembers that their first winter there, they couldn’t get the house any warmer than 55 degrees.
“It was a real steep learning curve that first year,” Bill Harrison said.
But as they walk through the wide first-floor hallway where dozens of Bill Harrison’s paintings hang gallery-style on the walls, they talk about how much they love their colorful, quirky home and the history attached to it and, yes, even those trains.
The original footprint of the Macmurdo house remains today as it did 163 years ago, with a wide hallway flanked on each side by two rooms, and that’s both upstairs and downstairs. Each room is 15 feet by 15 feet, has two windows and a fireplace, many that feature original mantels. Much of the home’s wood floors are original, as are the front double doors, called casket doors, so named for their size and purpose: Before funeral homes, services were held inside homes and thus had to be able to accommodate caskets through the front doors.
The Harrisons said all of the doorways in the home are just a little different, and closets, which were added throughout the years, feature hardware at different heights. The home’s kitchen, a 20th-century addition, features the original exposed brick fireplace. There’s also a more modern addition at the back of the home and a back porch that, while it existed at least as early as the 1890s, is now screened in.
Where the home used to sit on about 10 acres, it’s now on two-thirds of an acre.
“It’s small, it’s not glamorous, but it is important,” said Rosanne Shalf about the house. Shalf worked with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources on the state and national nominations. A fixture in Ashland for decades, she worked to create the town’s historic district and, later, the Ashland Museum.
The national nomination report charges that while 11 other homes were documented as being built around Ashland before the Civil War, most did not “fully embrace” Greek Revival style and those that did were often changed later. Greek Revival details at the Macmurdo house include a decorative mantel and front door surround with Greek key motifs, as well as original door and window surrounds.
The Macmurdo house stayed in that family until 1937, and “remains one of the best examples of Greek Revival architecture in the Town of Ashland and one of the least-altered nineteenth-century dwellings,” the nomination notes, and “one of the few left in Ashland and Hanover County that was not ‘updated’ with Italianate details after the Civil War.”
All that aside, inside the house, where brightly colored walls pop with hues of blues, reds and deep yellows, the Harrisons are keenly aware of the balance between maintaining historical significance in their home and still living in it. Despite thinking they wanted to downsize in their retirement, they wouldn’t have it any other way.
“This house just embraced me,” Beth Harrison said. Bill Harrison echoed his wife’s sentiments, adding that they’re not just homeowners, but “stewards” of history.
“It’s completely voluntary, but it’s a deeply felt obligation to preserve the house,” he said. For example, despite living in highly politicized times, “I don’t let people put slogan signs in the front yard,” he said. “We have deeply felt political beliefs, but the house needs to look, as much as possible, as it did when the Macmurdos lived here.”
