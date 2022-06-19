At Rocketts Landing, a celebration of Juneteenth

Families and friends came out to celebrate Juneteenth with an evening festival at Rocketts Landing on Sunday.

The event was part of the first Jubilation in June, a weekend celebration hosted by Richmond’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities.

Festivities started Friday with the Legacy Band performing at Dogwood Dell. On Saturday, “Shared History in Stories” was presented at 17th Street Market and a theater production titled “Journey to Freedom” was held.

“Especially in Richmond, it’s important that we’re celebrating all aspects of our history,” said Tamara Jenkins, the public information manager for the parks department.

“The department does a Fourth of July event,” she added, “so with this year, especially with it becoming a federal holiday, it’s just as important to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday.”

Jubilation in June commemorates Juneteenth, the day federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 to enforce the end of slavery for those who had still been enslaved after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

The news did not reach them until 2 ½ years after the proclamation was signed.

The three-day series ended with Sunday’s festivities at Rocketts Landing with performances from local artist Bee Boisseau and national recording artists The Hamiltones.

Hundreds of festival-goers came out for the evening featuring food, drinks, vendors and dancing.

Faith Wilkerson, an organizer and emcee of the event, welcomed attendees who spread out on the grass in lawn chairs and on blankets. While families enjoyed the music on stage, many shopped at the local and Black-owned vendors lining the shore of the James River.

“If you didn’t know, we’re here today because we’re free!” Wilkerson said.

The Elegba Folklore Society also performed to pay homage to the ancestors of those of African descent. The performance included song and dance in honor of those ancestors.

Richmond residents Tanya Dakir and Morningstar Davis enjoyed the festivities while manning a lemonade stand-style table. They offered snacks and drinks to passersby.

Both said they were excited for The Hamiltones, the fireworks and seeing people come together.

“They need more of these [Juneteenth] events for us,” Davis said.

Dakir agreed, saying that events like these are important for celebrating Juneteenth and “most importantly, the history.”

Juneteenth celebrations took place across the Richmond area on Sunday. Starting in mid-June, various groups and organizations began holding festivals, educational programs and cultural events in celebration of the holiday.

Jenkins said it was the first time the city parks department had held something of this scale at Rocketts Landing.

“We’re excited that we’re actually able to put this on in a different space than when we’ve done anything before,” she said. “So it’s going to be a fun evening that’s family-friendly, and we’re just hoping everyone really enjoys it.”

A fireworks display also was planned.

“We’re excited to be able to put something like this on and celebrate freedom,” Jenkins said.