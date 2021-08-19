Baby orangutan named Taavi born at Metro Richmond Zoo

The goal is to introduce Taavi to another orangutan to be his surrogate mother. Tasha, an experienced mother at the zoo, is the main candidate to be his surrogate.

"We’re anxious to get him with a surrogate mom so that he can be with his own kind. That's where he belongs," Andelin said.

Zoo staff is hoping to introduce Taavi to Tasha within the next month when he no longer needs feedings throughout the night.

"We’re going to train the mom to bring him up to to the fence and we’ll feed him through the fence. Then he can be with her all day," Andelin said.

Taavi means "adored" in Hebrew and Finnish, according to Adelin.

Currently, Taavi receives care behind-the-scenes at the zoo and is not on exhibit.

Taavi is the first baby orangutan born at the Metro Richmond Zoo in 6 years. Only three baby orangutans have been born at the Metro Richmond Zoo ever.

The orangutan is an endangered species native to Borneo and Sumatra. Adults can grow up to 350 pounds. They have become an endangered species due to poaching and deforestation.