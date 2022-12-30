 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Baby pygmy hippo available for public viewing at Metro Richmond Zoo

  • 0

Pygmy hippo born at Metro Richmond Zoo

The Metro Richmond Zoo's baby pygmy hippopotamus went swimming for the first time this week and is now officially available for public viewing.

The zoo announced that public viewing is opened for all zoo visitors, with viewing windows in the indoor pool area where guests can now see mom and baby daily. Iris and her calf will stay in this area until the baby is large enough to navigate the outdoor habitat.

The Metro Richmond Zoo announced last Friday that a baby pygmy hippopotamus was born at the zoo in western Chesterfield County on Dec. 6 — just in time for the holidays.

hippo2.jpg

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The zoo said in a news release that on Tuesday, December 27, Iris and her 3-week-old calf were moved into the zoo’s indoor pool area for some hippo swimming lessons. Iris showed her baby around the new area and then demonstrated how to enter the pool. The baby followed mom cautiously into the water. The calf’s natural instincts kicked in and she started swimming immediately.

People are also reading…

According to the release, the calf is becoming more comfortable with her new surroundings by splashing in the water and playing with the underwater currents. As a precaution, the water level in the pool was lowered so the baby’s head could stay above the water. They are conditioning the calf to swim by slowly increasing the water level each day.

The female calf — which hasn’t been named yet (the zoo is currently reviewing all the name suggestions they have received) — weighed in at 24.2 pounds when she was a week old. The zoo says full-grown pygmy hippos can weigh up to 600 pounds.

hippocheckup3.jpg

This is the second pygmy hippo born at a Virginia zoo. The endangered species is native to West Africa, and there are fewer than 2,500 in the wild.

pwhelan@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6827

0 Comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Books to look forward to in 2023

Books to look forward to in 2023

Making a January list of "books to look forward to" is a hopeless task; there will be hundreds and hundreds of books out in the new year, each of them potentially thrilling to somebody. But here's a representative list of just a few that caught my eye. Here's hoping all of us find plenty of good reading in 2023! "Age of Vice" by Deepti Kapoor (Riverhead Books, Jan. 3). A ton of buzz surrounds ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: “Babylon”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News