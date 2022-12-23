Baby pygmy hippo born at Metro Richmond Zoo

The best gifts come in small packages.

The Metro Richmond Zoo announced Friday that a baby pygmy hippopotamus was born at the zoo in western Chesterfield County on Dec. 6 — just in time for the holidays.

Congratulations are in order for the baby's parents, Iris and Corwin. The zoo said in a news release that "Iris is an experienced mother and very caring of her baby. The calf has been nursing and is growing quickly."

The female calf — which hasn't been named yet (Holly or Carol only seem appropriate) — weighed in at 24.2 pounds when she was one week old. The zoo says full-grown pygmy hippos can weigh up to 600 pounds.

The calf and mom are currently in a cozy, hay-bedded enclosure that is private and off-limits to guests so that the two can bond in peace. Soon they'll be moved to an indoor pool, which is visible to guests.

This is the second pygmy hippo born at a Virginia zoo. The endangered species is native to West Africa, and there are less than 2,500 in the wild.

