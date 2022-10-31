Best places to trick-or-treat around Richmond for Halloween

If you're looking to head out for trick-or-treating around Richmond, you're in luck. There are plenty of great places to take the kids for a night of Halloween fun.

Trick-or-treating is held in Richmond on Halloween night. Trick-or-treating starts at sunset, around 6 p.m., and lasts until 8:30 p.m. or so.

Most neighborhoods welcome trick-or-treating. But some neighborhoods around Richmond have a reputation for being great places to trick-or-treat and here's our handy list:

Hanover Avenue is one of the best places to trick-or-treat in Richmond, typically drawing thousands of people to the Fan neighborhood for a night of ghostly fun. The 1900 block of Hanover Avenue will be closed to traffic between Granby and Meadow streets from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. The houses will be dressed up for Halloween with many over-the-top decorations. Pre-pandemic, the event would draw between 10,000 to 20,000 visitors on Halloween for the decorations and trick or treating. In 2016, The Wall Street Journal even named Halloween on Hanover one of the best places to trick or treat. Halloween on Hanover has been held in the neighborhood for over 40 years. But word to the wise: it's crowded. Like really crowded. If crowds aren't your thing, try elsewhere.

West Avenue

If you prefer a gentler, quieter trick-or-treating experience in the Fan, head to West Avenue between Lombardy and Harrison.

Don't miss the Harry Potter house at 3433 Floyd Ave. in the Museum District. One of the most elaborately decorated houses around is dressed up like a scene straight out of the book “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.” There’s a 10-foot tall werewolf, Harry Potter, an illuminated stag, the prisoner of Azkaban, three giant Dementors and a giant spider. The house is covered with lights and is quite the spectacle during the day or night. It also has a selfie stand. A few blocks down, you can't miss the Hellraiser house at 3306 Floyd Ave. The house features a giant illuminated Hellraiser cube that spins around on the front lawn and a spooky-looking Pinhead man on the front porch. Heads, skulls and body parts hang from chain link hooks from the tree in the front yard. A skeleton on the sidewalk holds a sign that says, "I'm in hell. Help me by tagging your photos #FearonFloyd." And a few blocks over on Kensington, you can pay a visit to Skele, the 12-foot-tall giant skeleton scaling the house at 3339 Kensington Ave. The owner put out more Halloween decorations like skeleton dogs, a giant pumpkin tower and pumpkin heads. And you can duck around the corner to see another giant skeleton at 411 Roseneath Road.

The Haunt in Chamberlayne Farms

In Henrico, 5914 Chamberlayne Road is hosting a haunted walk-through experience at their house. The super spooky haunted walk-through experience runs on Halloween night only from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. They have a Facebook page with more details. $5 suggested donation, food available on site for sale.

Seminary Avenue and the Bellevue Neighborhood

On the North Side, some of the most beautiful mansions in Richmond decorate for the holiday and hand out candy. If Seminary gets too crowded, head over to The Bellevue Neighborhood between Laburnum, Hermitage, West Brook and Brook. The Cape Cod houses are close together and kids can get lots of candy at once.

Oregon Hill has become a great place to trick or treat complete with All the Saints Halloween Parade. The popular Day of the Dead-type parade features larger-than-life puppets, stilt walkers, a zombie string band and people in costume in a walking parade. The parade will start at 7 p.m. at Laurel and Main streets across from the Altria Theater and will work its way through the Oregon Hill neighborhood. Also, the houses in Oregon Hill are close together, which means kids can scoop up lots of candy at once.

New Kent Avenue

New Kent Avenue in Westover Hills is known as being a great spot for trick-or-treating. Head to New Kent Avenue and Caledonia Road near Westover Hills Boulevard for lots of little (and big) trick-or-treaters.

Church Hill

Hanover Avenue may get all the attention when it comes to Richmond trick-or-treating, but Church Hill more than holds its own when it comes to high-density candy hauls in spooky, historic settings. There are plenty of decked-out trick-or-treating spots throughout the Church Hill neighborhood, but Broad and Grace between 25th and 29th streets tend to draw the biggest crowds (and coolest decorations).