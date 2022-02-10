Bites & Buzz: Minglewood Bakeshop in Carytown, Redemption BBQ food truck opens spot in Short Pump & last minute Valentine's Day ideas

Welcome to our new dining column. Megan Marconyak is a food writer, blogger and former Richmond magazine dining editor who refined her palate working in the grocery and restaurant distribution industries. Each week, she’ll serve up the restaurant and beverage happenings you need to know about, the newest hotspots you should be hitting, and the dishes you should be tasting all over #RVADine.

New and noshworthy

Minglewood Bakeshop: Yes, you’ll find beautiful vegan cakes and sweets from a former WPA baker, but don’t let the name fool you. The new Carytown café in the old Guitar Works space also offers a full espresso menu, soft serve, chilled prepared foods like General Tso’s Chick’n, and a selection of teas, candies and gifts — all vegan. 3337 W. Cary St., www.minglewoodbakeshop.com, (804) 206-3181.

Redemption BBQ & Market: The food truck known for small-batch barbecue made from humanely raised and environmentally sustainable meats slow-cooked in all-natural wood-burning pits has opened a brick-and-mortar spot in Short Pump. Choose from freshly prepared or chilled prepared meats, sandwiches, soups and sides. There’s a menu section called Praise the Lard, need we say more? 3420 Lauderdale Drive, https://redemptionbbq.com.

Valentine’s saviors: Last-minute treats

You can still snag a Loquito Coquito Corazon gift box featuring a breakable chocolate heart and a flight of special-edition raspberry white chocolate, strawberry and blackberry coquito or single bottles of the creamy, coconut-based Puerto Rican rum drink at https://loquitocoquitorva.myshopify.com. Seasonal boozy coquito ice cream, in strawberry crunch, blackberry cheesecake and white chocolate raspberry, is also available through Tuesday. Courtney and Tyrone Ramirez started selling Tyrone’s family recipe at markets and pop-ups in 2020 and recently converted their side hustle into a full-fledged beverage distributor with expanded flavors and products. For now, they sell their concoctions online for shipping and curbside pickup at their home in Bon Air.

More interested in shaking up a love libation?

Cirrus Vodka’s Cupid’s Crush cocktail kit

comes with everything you need to make raspberry-rose cocktails and can be picked up at the distillery located just east of Scott’s Addition today or ordered for local delivery tomorrow. Afraid of a cocktail fail? Pre-mixed bottled Cupid’s Crush cocktails are also available for local delivery and pickup — gift it as-is or pour it into a glass and pretend you crafted it … we won’t tell.

1603 Ownby Lane, cirrusvodka.com, (844) 724-7787.

Recently Revisited: Happy Hour at The Jasper

I almost don’t want to remind anyone how good The Jasper’s daily happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. is. Block your calendar at 4:45 p.m. to choose from classic cocktails such as non-frozen, non-sugar-fest real daiquiris, mint juleps and martinis, shot-and-beer combos, or the “Soup du Jour”— aka a daily changing special cocktail — all for $6 each. Settle into the cozy lounge with a classic shrimp cocktail and steak tartare, also $6 each, or house-made vermouth and olives for two for $8. 3113 W. Cary St., http://jasperbarrva.com.

Sunday Funday… now with more cheese!

Through the end of February, try the famous Alpine Raclette cheese at Truckle Cheesemongers from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. For $17.99, you get a plate of the hot, gooey Swiss melted and served over a rotating selection of vittles — one recent combo included country ham, hot pickled asparagus, sweety drop peppers and baguette. Of course, there’s also a suggested Blue Bee Cider pairing to wash it all down. 1320 Summit Ave., https://www.trucklerva.com. (804) 213-2657.

More dining news from Megan Marconyak:

