Black History Museum interim director steps down

Marland Buckner Jr., the interim executive director of the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia, has stepped down, as first reported by the Richmond Free Press.

Buckner had been serving as interim director of the museum for the past year, after the death of director Adele C. Johnson in April 2021.

The decision to step down was a "mutual decision," Dr. Monroe Harris, chairman of the board of directors at the museum, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Thursday.

Buckner is the co-founder and director of the public policy and domestic strategy firm MB2 Solutions.

The Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia is at a significant time in its history. In December, the city of Richmond announced that it would transfer the Confederate monuments removed from the area to the Black History Museum, including the statue of Robert E. Lee and its graffiti-covered plinth.

As part of the transfer, the Black History Museum will partner with The Valentine and other local cultural organizations to decide what to do with the monuments.

Watch now: The Valentine unveils Jefferson Davis statue in its '2020 state' The statue is displayed intentionally in its "2020 state." The head is dented and the arm is torn. Pink latex paint is splattered down Davis’ body and on the podium, and flakes of a toilet paper noose are still stuck to the collar of the statue.

Earlier this week, The Valentine unveiled the statue of Jefferson Davis that was toppled from its perch on Monument Avenue during the summer of 2020 as a part of its “This is Richmond, Virginia” exhibition. The statue is displayed in its “2020 state,” lying down, with pink latex paint splattered across the body and pieces of a toilet paper noose wrapped around its collar.

The Black History Museum was founded in 1981 and opened to the public in 1991. It is now located at 122 W. Leigh St.

Harris said the museum is continuing to look for a permanent director. "We are looking for a person who has a clear understanding of the times that we’re in," Harris said. "Someone with progressive thought, someone who understands how to bring people together so we can have a better understanding of one another. Someone who will be in touch with the community and someone who the community can embrace."

Harris will be filling in some of the director duties in the interim.

"We thank Mr. Buckner for his service at the museum and wish him well in all his future endeavors," Harris said.