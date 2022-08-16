 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
9 finalists, including Rita Dove, selected for Library of Virginia awards

Rita Dove

Thursday

Rita Dove, Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and creative writing professor at the University of Virginia, is among the finalists for the 25th annual Library of Virginia Literary Awards.

 courtesy photo

Nine finalists, including Pulitzer Prize winner and former U.S. Poet Laureate Rita Dove, have been selected for the 25th annual Library of Virginia Literary Awards that were announced Tuesday.

The awards honor Virginia writers and their contributions to literature. The finalists were chosen by an independent panel of judges from more than 108 submissions. The winner in each category will be selected from among the finalists and announced during a celebration at the Library of Virginia on Oct. 15.

“We are thrilled to celebrate diverse works by Virginia authors or about Virginia topics for the 25th year,” said Librarian of Virginia's Sandra Treadway. “This event has become a highly anticipated annual tradition for both book lovers and authors enthused about recognizing literary excellence in our commonwealth.”

The 2022 award finalists:

FICTION

Jocelyn Nicole Johnson, “My Monticello”

Joanna Pearson, “Now You Know It All”

Sheri Reynolds, “The Tender Grave”

(Honorable mention: Angel Khoury, “Between Tides”)

NONFICTION

John Woodrow Cox, “Children Under Fire: An American Crisis”

Carolyn Eastman, “The Strange Genius of Mr. O: The World of the United States’ First Forgotten Celebrity”

Caroline E. Janney, “Ends of War: The Unfinished Fight of Lee’s Army after Appomattox”

POETRY

Sandra Beasley, “Made to Explode”

Rita Dove, “Playlist for the Apocalypse”

Tina Parker, “Lock Her Up”

For awards information and a list of past winners and finalists, visit www.lva.virginia.gov.

For information on tickets and sponsorship to support the 25th Annual Library of Virginia Awards celebration, call (804) 692-3813 or visit www.lva.virginia.gov.

