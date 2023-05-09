 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Academy Award winner coming to Richmond to talk about his debut novel

  • 0

Download our new app at https://richmond.com/apps/

Author and Academy Award winner Ernest Thompson will talk about his debut novel, “The Book of Maps,” at Sam Miller’s Oyster Bar and Restaurant, 1210 E. Cary St., from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in an event hosted by Fountain Bookstore.

The public is invited, though free registration is required.

Local news customized for you. Check out our new app!

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Thompson has written numerous films, plays and songs and has worked extensively as an actor and director. He won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for the 1981 hit, “On Golden Pond,” an adaptation of his own play of the same name. He has also won two Golden Globes, and his work has been nominated for a Tony, an Emmy and a British Academy Film Award.

Ernest-Thompson-photo-by-Bruce-Luetters.jpg

Author and Academy Award winner Ernest Thompson will speak at Sam Miller’s Oyster Bar and Restaurant in Richmond on Thursday.

“The Book of Maps” is the story of a filmmaker taking his 10-year-old son on a life-changing road trip across America, using a 1930s travel guide.

People are also reading…

For details, visit fountainbookstore.com or thebookofmaps.com.