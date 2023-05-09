Academy Award winner coming to Richmond to talk about his debut novel

Author and Academy Award winner Ernest Thompson will talk about his debut novel, “The Book of Maps,” at Sam Miller’s Oyster Bar and Restaurant, 1210 E. Cary St., from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in an event hosted by Fountain Bookstore.

Thompson has written numerous films, plays and songs and has worked extensively as an actor and director. He won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for the 1981 hit, “On Golden Pond,” an adaptation of his own play of the same name. He has also won two Golden Globes, and his work has been nominated for a Tony, an Emmy and a British Academy Film Award.