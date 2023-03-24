The annual All Henrico Reads program will be held Thursday, March 30, featuring award-winning author Jamie Ford, who will speak about his most recent novel, “The Many Daughters of Afong Moy.”

The book talk, which will be held at J.R. Tucker High, 2910 N. Parham Road, will be followed by book sales and a signing. The event begins at 7 p.m. All Henrico Reads is free and open to the public, and no tickets are required.

“The Many Daughters of Afong Moy” explores Chinese-American history, intergenerational trauma, resilience, love and family. Ford is the great-grandson of Nevada mining pioneer Min Chung, who emigrated from Hoiping, China to San Francisco in 1865.

The event is sponsored by the Friends of Henrico County Public Library, Henrico County Public Library and Henrico County Public Schools. The Asian American Society of Central Virginia has partnered with the Library to promote the event and to co-host a panel discussion in May to continue discussion of the themes of “The Many Daughters of Afong Moy.” That event will be held on May 22, 6:30 p.m., at Tuckahoe Area Library, 1901 Starling Drive.

More information about the All Henrico Reads can be found at henricolibrary.org/ahr.

Top five weekend events: Irish Festival, 'Les Misérables' & new Apollo exhibit Irish Festival 'Les Misérables' 'Apollo: When We Went to the Moon' Richmond Ballet Studio Three: New Works Festival Dog Jog, 5K and Block Party