Baldaccis donate $1 million to Library of Virginia

Bestselling author David Baldacci and his wife, Michelle, have given $1 million to the Library of Virginia, the library announced this week.

The gift, made through the Library of Virginia Foundation, will help launch expanded programming and initiatives starting in the library’s 200th anniversary year in 2023.

“Growing up, libraries and reading had an enormous impact on us and significantly influenced who we became as adults,” the Baldaccis said in a statement. “We are thrilled to support the Library of Virginia in its ongoing efforts to help lead the commonwealth through the new century, one reader and one curious mind at a time.”

A portion of the gift will establish the “David and Michelle Baldacci Vision Fund” to provide sustainable support to future initiatives such as the Library’s Diversity Fellowship and Internship Program, increasing statewide impact, and projects that expand and celebrate Virginia’s literature and authors, library officials said.

Library of Virginia Foundation board president Lucia “Pia” Trigiani called the gift “transformational” and said in a statement it will be “a spark that will ignite the celebration of the 200th anniversary of the Library in 2023 and bring one of Virginia’s best kept secrets to the people of the commonwealth.”

Librarian of Virginia Sandra Gioia Treadway said she applauded for the Baldaccis for their efforts “to encourage writing, reading and creativity” across Virginia and David’s long involvement with the library. The Baldaccis are founders of the Wish You Well Foundation, which supports family and adult literacy programs in the United States.

“David and Michelle's timely gift will allow us to tell Virginia's story in new and compelling ways to wider audiences and will ensure that the Library steps confidently into our third century next year,” said Treadway.

David Baldacci, who grew up in Henrico County, is a 1978 graduate of Henrico High who went to earn a bachelor’s degree from Virginia Commonwealth University and a law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law. The prolific writer has published 44 novels for adults and seven for young readers. His books have been published in more than 45 languages and in more than 80 countries with 150 million copies sold worldwide.

