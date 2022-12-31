Book review (fiction): "Malone Ridge' by James K. Dill

The popularity of coming-of-age novels rests on a triad of elements: the desire of young readers to compare their experiences with those of the characters, the wish of middle-age and elderly bookworms to reassess their choices, and the generally uplifting nature of such fiction.

Richmond author James K. Dill offers each — with a synthesis of gritty reality and abundant grace — in “Malone Ridge,” his second novel.

Recent high school graduate Eve Malone works as a nursing-home aide in Nitro, W.Va., where her youth has been tarnished by a mother in rehab and a father in prison. But friends, such as biracial and gay Marcy, with whom she plans to attend community college, and tattoo artist Bigun, have lightened her burdens and brightened her life.

When a grievous loss sends her fleeing from mountainous Nitro to Alexandria in Northern Virginia, she briefly panhandles and sleeps rough in an appliance box. Her fortunes change when artist Baker offers her a job as a model and promises that he will not ask her to pose nude.

Their relationship deepens, and Eve finds regular work — and more friends — at the restaurant where Baker is a server.

But her West Virginia past calls, and she finds herself in danger from a half brother she never knew existed.

Dill, who holds degrees from East Carolina and Wake Forest universities, is the author of a previous novel, “Racing Shadows,” and is at work on a third, which centers on the unrest in Richmond during the summer of 2020.

His storyline in “Malone Ridge” includes numerous surprises and is constructed on a firm foundation of vivid characterization.

The focus, of course, is on Eve, who is painted with subtlety and nuance and who wins the reader’s heart from the outset as she struggles through multiple hardships. And the portraits of the supporting cast are rendered with depth equal to that of the protagonist.

An endearing story of home and family — those into which we are born and those we create for ourselves — “Malone Ridge” also offers reflections on the influence of place, the importance of gumption, the insight born of self-awareness and the inclusiveness fostered by diversity.