Book review (fiction): 'Mingo' by W. Jeff Barnes

Fraught stories of brothers at odds — from Cain and Abel or Jacob and Esau in Genesis, to Cal and Aron Trask in John Steinbeck’s “East of Eden” and beyond — hold a prominent place in literature.
So it is with Richmonder W. Jeff Barnes’ “Mingo,” a debut novel set in the era of the West Virginia coal wars of the early 20th century.
We meet Bascomb Matney, almost 14, and younger brother Durwood, 8, at the funeral of their mother, Hope, in Mingo County, W.Va. Their father, Clem, and Bascomb both work in the coal mines, so Clem sends Durwood to live with Hope’s cousin Grace Hopkins and her husband, Walker, a coal company lawyer in Richmond.
While Bascomb remains in a humble cabin in West Virginia, Durwood lives in comfort and privilege in the Hopkins home on Monument Avenue. When Bascomb visits his brother there, he seems to be settling in. But when he hears of the privations suffered by miners evicted from their homes by mine owners, he returns to West Virginia and joins their drive to unionize. Angry at his departure, and adopting Walker’s disdain for organized labor, Durwood cuts ties with his brother.
What follows is a brutal, riveting and heartrending tale that climaxes in the Battle of Blair Mountain in Logan County, W.Va., in 1921.
All of Barnes’ characters are drawn with depth and nuance; none is consigned to a cardboard portrait based solely on his stance in the coal wars. And although readers are likely to take sides between capital and labor, one minor character reminds a major one that “no matter how thin the pancake is, there’s always two sides. Before you debase yourself, or worse, get yourself killed, you might want to figure out what’s really going on.”
Barnes, a native of Tazewell who grew up there in the coal country of Southwest Virginia — his father was a coal miner — is a graduate of the College of William & Mary and its law school. He now practices law in Richmond.
Creatively conceived, impeccably researched and skillfully executed, “Mingo” stands as a paragon of historical fiction.
Jay Strafford, a retired Richmond Times-Dispatch editor and writer, lives in Florida.