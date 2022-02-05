Book review (fiction): 'Mingo' by W. Jeff Barnes

Fraught stories of brothers at odds — from Cain and Abel or Jacob and Esau in Genesis, to Cal and Aron Trask in John Steinbeck’s “East of Eden” and beyond — hold a prominent place in literature.

So it is with Richmonder W. Jeff Barnes’ “Mingo,” a debut novel set in the era of the West Virginia coal wars of the early 20th century.

We meet Bascomb Matney, almost 14, and younger brother Durwood, 8, at the funeral of their mother, Hope, in Mingo County, W.Va. Their father, Clem, and Bascomb both work in the coal mines, so Clem sends Durwood to live with Hope’s cousin Grace Hopkins and her husband, Walker, a coal company lawyer in Richmond.

While Bascomb remains in a humble cabin in West Virginia, Durwood lives in comfort and privilege in the Hopkins home on Monument Avenue. When Bascomb visits his brother there, he seems to be settling in. But when he hears of the privations suffered by miners evicted from their homes by mine owners, he returns to West Virginia and joins their drive to unionize. Angry at his departure, and adopting Walker’s disdain for organized labor, Durwood cuts ties with his brother.