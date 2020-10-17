Cottom, Tilghman and Kingsley win Library of Virginia Literary Awards

Cottom, a former associate professor of sociology at Virginia Commonwealth University who now holds a position at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, was recently named a 2020 MacArthur Fellow, Judges said her “provocative and brilliant chapters hold a mirror to the soul of America in painfully honest and gloriously affirming explorations of contemporary culture.”

The other finalists for the nonfiction prize were Erik Nielson and Andrea L. Dennis for “Rap on Trial: Race, Lyrics, and Guilt in America” and Mary M. Lane for “Hitler’s Last Hostages: Looted Art and the Soul of the Third Reich.”

Tilghman, a professor of English at the University of Virginia, is the author of two short-story collections and three previous novels. “Thomas and Beal in the Midi,” described by judges as “lushly written,” tells the story of an interracial American couple in a “family saga after they emigrate to escape bigotry in 1892.”

The other finalists for the fiction award were Angie Kim for “Miracle Creek” and Tara Laskowski for “One Night Gone.”

In “Colonize Me,” Kingsley, an assistant professor of English in Old Dominion University’s Master of Fine Arts program, explores the experience of living as a Native American in today’s America.