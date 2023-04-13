Break out your sonnets and couplets, Richmond.

The Visual Arts Center of Richmond is hosting its inaugural Richmond Poetry Fest this Friday and Saturday.

The Richmond Poetry Fest kicks off on Friday with an evening of readings from local poets, followed by a full day of workshops, activities for poets and artists of all ages, vendors of the city’s literary and arts scene and more on Saturday.

“This poetry festival is a lot like the city of Richmond, in that it’s bringing together a group of diverse individuals from artisans to books sellers and slam poets to high school students and folks who just love to write,” Rosa Castellano, one of the organizers of the event, said. “Giving Richmonders a platform for sharing something they love, with a city that we love.”

This free community event will feature readings by VisArts’ current writer-in-residence, Emily Okamoto-Green and others including Tara Burke, Catherine Carson, Kristina Hammet, Lauren Miner, Laura Chow Reeve and Castellano.

The Richmond Poetry Fest will be held Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond, 1812 W. Main St. For more information, call (804) 353-0094 or visit www.visarts.org.