Bill Lohmann Follow Bill Lohmann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

On the bright side, Dean King was not shot at in the process of writing his new book, as he had been when ventured into the mountains of West Virginia to research a previous work about the feud of the Hatfields and McCoys.

On the other hand, he did have a falling rock nearly hit his car in Yosemite National Park as he did legwork for his latest book, “Guardians of the Valley: John Muir and the Friendship That Saved Yosemite.” There also was the time he became “frighteningly lost on rutted, unmarked fire roads while trying to retrace Muir’s 1868 path into Yosemite.

“Thought I was going to have to spend the night on a lonely mountainside at one point,” he said. “Car all scratched up on both sides from aggressive brush.”

But all is well that ends well, and “Guardians of the Valley” — the official local launch of which is on Thursday at Candela Books + Gallery, 214 W. Broad St., from 5 to 9 p.m. — is both a good ending and a long time in the making for King. The motivation to pursue the book stemmed from his family’s visit to Yosemite 25 years ago — his first time at the California park — to celebrate his father-in-law’s 70th birthday.

After hiking to Inspiration Point to take in the breathtaking view of Yosemite Valley, he knew “my perception of American had shifted forever, and, somehow, profoundly.

“The stunning view was of a different order of magnitude,” he writes in the book. “I soon discovered that to understand the place one must know John Muir. The adventure had begun.”

Asked during an interview to expand on his perception having shifted forever, King said Yosemite made such a dramatic impression on him, in part, because he arrived with the perspective of someone who grew up and still lives on the East Coast.

“It’s a different scale of wilderness and earthscape that kind of blew my mind in a way and made me realize the United States is just different than I had perceived it before, and I wanted to explore that.”

As a writer, King, 60, has made a habit of exploring adventurous subjects — including traveling more than 100 miles across the western Sahara Desert on foot and by camel for “Skeletons on the Zahara,” trekking through treacherous highland bogs in China and hiking up the Dagushan Mountain on the Tibetan border for “Unbound: A True Story of War, Love , and Survival” and his aforementioned brush with gunfire for “The Feud: The Hatfields & McCoys: The True Story.”

Before his book writing took off, he even walked across England with a friend after graduating from the University of North Carolina.

He retraced some of Muir’s steps for “Guardians,” visiting Scotland, Muir's birthplace, Wisconsin, where he grew up and, of course, Yosemite, as well as with some of the other places in the west that shaped the life of the man who is credited with creating the National Park System and establishing the Sierra Club. Muir, as King describes him, is the “spiritual leader of the environmental movement.”

And, yet, King is not sure there is another historical figured “perceived so differently,” depending on what side of the country in which one is located.

“He’s little-known on the East Coast,” King said. “People ask me, ’How do you say his name?’ They’ve heard of him probably, but don’t really know what he did or who he was.”

On the West Coast, people tend to understand Muir was far more than a grizzled, hermit-looking character who could wax poetic about life in the woods.

“While he was a sort of mountain poet, he was so much more, and California understood that,” King said. “He also explored the world … [and] was forever curious, and wanted to always learn more about the earth. In California, he really started the love and respect of nature. He’s an important figure in protecting the environment, particularly out there.”

Muir was advanced in the way he thought everything was interconnected in the natural world, much in the same way that we look at climate and the environment now, King said.

“Part of his genius was being able to … immerse himself in nature and really understand the way it worked,” he said.

Less advanced, however, were Muir’s views on race. He has come under fire in recent years for racist views about Black and indigenous people. King addresses that in an author’s note in “Guardians,” writing that he is “rightly being scrutinized.”

Muir “operated in a world tinged with racism, and … occasionally failed to transcend negative stereotypes,” wrote King, who believes Muir was, in fact, “socially progressive,” and “would ultimately reveal that he believed in the equality of all people.”

Muir was indeed a gifted writer, churning out story after story about the beauty of nature, the harms human beings were inflicting upon it and the preservation that was needed, but it was not until he connected with magazine editor Robert Underwood Johnson — the “friendship” mentioned in the book’s title — that Muir’s words started to have the practical effect he was seeking.

The two men met in 1889, at a time when Muir had become “a little bit frustrated,” King said, because “while he’s getting published, no one’s really listening.” Muir took Johnson on a tour of Yosemite, showing him not only the remarkable beauty of the place but also the beginning of its end as farming, logging and other money-making ventures threatened to decimate the valley and surrounding countryside

While sitting at a campfire one night, Johnson suggested the time had come to make Yosemite a national park. Muir scoffed, saying the idea had never gained traction in the past.

Johnson insisted. He said if Muir would write two articles for his magazine, laying out the facts, telling the story and firing up readers, Johnson could use his influence in Washington to win the political support needed to have a bill introduced in Congress.

Muir wrote, Johnson lobbied and Yosemite did indeed become a national park. Their continued work led later to development of the national park system.

And what might Muir think today of Yosemite National Park, which has become one of the most popular in America as millions of visitors crowd into the valley every summer? (The park counted 3.6 million visitors in 2022, down from a high of 5 million in 2016, according to the National Park Service.)

“I think Muir probably wouldn’t recognize it anymore the way it is,” King said.

But it would be mistaken to think Muir was only interested in preserving nature and was against people visiting Yosemite.

“He wanted to bring people to nature,” King said. “He was a very spiritual guy, and for him nature was cleansing, it was how you connected with God, so he really wanted to bring people to nature. That was his goal.”

Even with the crowds, there are solitary spaces to be found in the park. King spoke of visiting Yosemite in October, after the summer throngs but before winter sets in, and walking to Inspiration Point, an hour up a trail from a more accessible, crowded overlook, and encountering maybe five people over the course of two hours. Same with seeking out less crowded trails or going somewhere other than the human magnet of Yosemite Valley: areas such as Tuolumne Meadows on the eastern side of the park.

“You can find moments of tranquility,” King said. “You’ve got to hunt it out a little more, but you can still do it.”

Fort Pickett to be redesignated as Fort Barfoot