Library of Virginia announces finalists for People's Choice Awards

Rows of bookshelves on the second floor overlook the main lobby of the Library of Virginia in Richmond, VA Thursday, July 16, 2015.

The Library of Virginia has announced 14 finalists for the 25th Annual People’s Choice Awards.

The finalists represent fiction and nonfiction titles by Virginia authors or about Virginia that were published in 2021. Winners will be announced at the 25th Annual Literary Awards Celebration on Oct. 15.

The general public is invited to select the winners. Voting begins Friday and runs through Aug. 31 on the Library of Virginia’s website.

This year’s fiction finalists include:

“Razorblade Tears: A Novel” by S.A. Cosby; “Yellow Wife: A Novel” by Sadeqa Johnson; “My Monticello: Fiction” by Jocelyn Nicole Johnson; “Rhapsody: A Novel” by Mitchell James Kaplan; “The Mother Next Door” by Tara Laskowski; “The Matzah Ball” by Jean Meltzer; and “All the Little Hopes: A Novel” by Leah Weiss.

Nonfiction finalists include:

“The Words That Made Us” by Akhil Reed Amar; “Poe for Your Problems: Uncommon Advice from History’s Least Likely Self-Help Guru” by Catherine Baab-Muguira; “Going There” by Katie Couric; “The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line: Untold Stories of the Women Who Changed the Course of World War II” by Mari K. Eder; “Liberty Is Sweet: The Hidden History of the American Revolution” by Woody Holton; “Travels With George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy” by Nathaniel Philbrick; and “The Ledger and the Chain: How Domestic Slave Traders Shaped America” by Joshua D. Rothman.

In addition to the award, winners in each category receive a prize of $2,500.

For more information and a list of past winners and finalists, visit www.lva.virginia.gov.

