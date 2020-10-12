Library of Virginia Awards to be held virtually this week

The 23rd annual Library of Virginia Literary Awards will be celebrated virtually this week with author conversations and special events beginning Tuesday, Oct. 13, and culminating with the awards celebration on Saturday, Oct. 17.
The Saturday event will feature the author finalists and speaker Douglas Brinkley, a presidential historian and best-selling author. Each virtual event begins at 6 p.m. and is accessible to the public, free of charge, through the Library of Virginia’s social media pages (Facebook.com/LibraryofVA and YouTube.com/LibraryofVA).
Virtual programming schedule:
Fiction panel, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m.: Bethanne Patrick, writer, editor and freelance book reviewer for The Washington Post and Los Angeles Times, will moderate a panel with the Fiction Award finalists, Angie Kim, Tara Laskowski and Christopher Tilghman.
Poetry panel, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 6 p.m.: Luisa A. Igloria, Poet Laureate of Virginia, will moderate a conversation with Poetry Award finalists Lauren K. Alleyne, David Huddle and Benjamin Naka-Hasebe Kingsley.
Nonfiction panel, Thursday, Oct. 15, 6 p.m.: Traci Thomas, host of the podcast The Stacks, will moderate a panel of author conversations with Nonfiction Award finalists Tressie McMillan Cottom, Andrea Dennis, Mary M. Lane and Erik Nielson.
Art in Literature - The Mary Lynn Kotz Award, Friday, Oct. 16, 6 p.m.: Author Philip J. Deloria will be honored for “Becoming Mary Sully: Toward an American Indian Abstract.”
Literary Awards Celebration, Saturday, Oct. 17, 6 p.m.: Award-winning Adriana Trigiani returns as host for the virtual event where the winners will be announced for the various awards, including the annual People’s Choice Awards. Each winner will receive an engraved crystal book award and a monetary prize of $2,500.
For details about the awards, visit www.lva.virginia.gov/public/litawards or call (804) 692-3813.