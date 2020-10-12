Library of Virginia Awards to be held virtually this week

The 23rd annual Library of Virginia Literary Awards will be celebrated virtually this week with author conversations and special events beginning Tuesday, Oct. 13, and culminating with the awards celebration on Saturday, Oct. 17.

The Saturday event will feature the author finalists and speaker Douglas Brinkley, a presidential historian and best-selling author. Each virtual event begins at 6 p.m. and is accessible to the public, free of charge, through the Library of Virginia’s social media pages (Facebook.com/LibraryofVA and YouTube.com/LibraryofVA).

Virtual programming schedule:

Fiction panel, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m.: Bethanne Patrick, writer, editor and freelance book reviewer for The Washington Post and Los Angeles Times, will moderate a panel with the Fiction Award finalists, Angie Kim, Tara Laskowski and Christopher Tilghman.

Poetry panel, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 6 p.m.: Luisa A. Igloria, Poet Laureate of Virginia, will moderate a conversation with Poetry Award finalists Lauren K. Alleyne, David Huddle and Benjamin Naka-Hasebe Kingsley.