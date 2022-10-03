New director named at Virginia Center for the Book

CHARLOTTESVILLE: Kalela Williams has been named the new director of the Virginia Center for the Book, Virginia Humanities announced Monday.
The Virginia Center for the Book, an affiliate of the Center for the Book in the Library of Congress, works across the Commonwealth to unite communities of readers, writers and artists, and is the home of the annual Virginia Festival of the Book.
Williams, who earned an undergraduate degree in English from the University of Mary Washington and her master’s in creative writing from Goddard College, has served as director of writing for Might Writers, a Philadelphia organization. She also has directed public programming initiatives of the Free Library of Philadelphia. She previously was assistant director of the Furious Flower Poetry Center at James Madison University.
“I am thrilled to return to Virginia, and to be a part of the transformative conversations that books open up for us all," Williams said in a media release. "It will be exciting to engage with fellow Virginians from every corner of this state through our upcoming Festival of the Book, and our Center's many other amazing offerings."
