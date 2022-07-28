 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reservoir Distillery's Shelley Sackier releases memoir about 'one woman's lifelong discovery of whisky'

‘My very first experience with brown spirits was a most unforgiving handshake,” Shelley Sackier, author of “Make It a Double,” said in her memoir of working in the whisky industry for the past 25 years.

Today, Sackier is an expert in brown spirits and works at Reservoir Distillery, located in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood, as the director of education.

But when she first tried whisky at a distillery in Scotland, it made her so nauseated, she almost threw up.

“It all started from there, and I came close to never tasting whisky again,” Sackier said in an interview. “Now, it’s obviously what I write about, what I teach about, what I make, and it’s my whole life.”

What changed Sackier’s mind was the guidance of a barkeep in a pub outside of Edinburgh, Scotland. After the poor experience at the distillery earlier that day, Sackier refused to try another whisky, but the barkeep wouldn’t give up and eventually persuaded her to do a whisky tasting.

“That barkeep changed my life,” she said.

From there, Sackier’s love of brown spirits grew. She traveled across Scotland to distilleries, learning everything she could. After completing a course at Scotland’s famed Bruichladdich Distillery, Sackier began her life in whisky.

Then, about five years ago at the industrial warehouse of Reservoir Distillery, Sackier met David Cuttino, who introduced her to bourbon.

Now Sackier’s book, “Make It a Double,” which was published June 7, aims to achieve what that barkeep in Scotland and Cuttino did for her.

“One of the purposes of the book is to make sure other people don’t have that same terrible experience I did with either single-malt scotch or any spirit, whether it’s bourbon or rye,” she said.

With her book, Sackier said she hopes to make trying brown spirits “less intimidating, less anxiety-inducing and to make it a lot more enjoyable.” This isn’t Sackier’s first foray into the publishing industry. She has also published three young adult novels.

But with “Make It a Double,” she seeks to “take people through the journey of learning about spirits.”

Sackier, a mother of two adult children, also hopes to bring more women into the male-dominated world of whisky. She said she feels lucky that she is one of three women on the leadership team at Reservoir Distillery.

“It’s also a little bit anxiety-producing for some women to go into a pub or a retail establishment and decide what they want to drink. Spirits are oftentimes frowned upon for women,” Sackier said. “Society is changing.”

“It’s no longer just a guy’s drink,” she added.

In “Make It a Double,” Sackier tells her story in what she describes as humorous essays that she developed from blog entries she wrote over the years. She also shares her educational knowledge about how to properly taste brown spirits.

This knowledge is what she shares in classes offered at Reservoir Distillery.

“It’s cool to go through that process of eyeing the glass, nosing the glass, tasting the glass, and the very last thing I teach people is something called the finish,” Sackier said.

The finish is when people describe what flavors they are detecting. Sackier said the flavors of the whisky and bourbon at Reservoir Distillery “taste like Virginia” because the ingredients are sourced locally.

“Our farmers are our friends, and it’s really important for us to cultivate and use their grain … to create that flavor to give people a ‘this is what Virginia tastes like’ experience,” Sackier explained. “We go so far as to cut down Virginia trees and send them to our stave mill and have them sent to a cooper to make barrels.”

Reservoir uses grains sourced from farms within 45 miles of the distillery.

Over the years, Sackier has refined her tasting and nosing skills to be able to detect every bit of flavor.

“It’s a memorization thing,” Sackier said.

“Your nose and tongue are working in concert together,” she said. “Scent plus taste equals flavor.”

Sackier has been busy traveling to other distilleries and bookstores in Kentucky and Tennessee on her “book and bottle tour.”

“I want people to learn and to enjoy,” Sackier said. “Whisky is not just for slugging back. … Some of it is meant to be truly enjoyed.”

To learn more about "Make It a Double," visit reservoirdistillery.com/pages/make-it-a-double-media.

