Richmond author Kristen Green explores Mary Lumpkin's untold story in 'The Devil's Half Acre'

Working as a reporter for this newspaper more than a decade ago, a book idea came to me while I was out on assignment.

In 2011, I was asked by my editors to write about Black activists’ demands to reclaim an African burial ground. The sacred place had been covered by asphalt and utilized as a parking lot by Virginia Commonwealth University. Researching the history of the space, I came upon an article about a nearby archeological dig that three years earlier had uncovered the remains of Lumpkin’s Jail, termed the “Devil’s Half Acre” by the enslaved people who passed through.

The piece told the story of Robert Lumpkin, a brutal slave trader who ran a business that housed enslaved people before and after sale to the Lower South, where they would toil on cotton and sugar plantations. It also referenced Mary Lumpkin, who was described as an enslaved woman who had given birth to Robert Lumpkin’s children and “acted” as his wife.

For years after I read that piece, I thought about her. I wondered what it meant for an enslaved woman to be in her position, living in his jail. I knew she was likely forced to have Robert Lumpkin’s children, since as an enslaved person she could not consent. I wondered why her compelling and important story had not been told. I thought about why I knew so little about the lives of the enslaved in Richmond or the role of the slave trade in the city.

A quest for Mary Lumpkin

The questions nagged at me, long after I finished the piece on the burial ground, and after I left the paper to write my first book, “Something Must Be Done About Prince Edward County.” My interest in Mary Lumpkin launched me into a seven-year quest for information about her life. I used all my reporting tools to uncover more details about her. I sifted through crumbling court papers and searched old newspapers. I studied U.S. census records, marriage documents, and death records. I traveled to the other places she lived to look at school and property records, to see the town where she was buried. This is what I found.

Mary Lumpkin was born enslaved in Virginia in 1832. Described as “nearly white” and “fair faced,” she may have been the daughter of an enslaved woman and her enslaver, his relative or an overseer. She was likely sold away from some or all of her family as a young child, perhaps by the time she was 8 years old, when census records show there was an enslaved child in Robert Lumpkin’s possession.

Twenty seven years her senior, Robert Lumpkin likely got his start in the slave trade as an itinerant salesman, selling goods from the back of a wagon, when he noticed scrappy young men crisscrossing the state, buying up enslaved people on courthouse steps, in taverns, and from farmers who needed cash, and then reselling them for profit.

After the transatlantic slave trade was abolished Jan. 1, 1808, the domestic, or downriver, slave trade from the upper South to the lower South more fully developed, creating demand for safe holding cells for enslaved people before and after sale. Richmond was the second biggest port city for domestic slave sales, after New Orleans, and in 1840, Virginia was responsible for shipping about half of all enslaved people sold across state lines.

Life in Richmond

By 1844, Robert Lumpkin was operating a slave jail that had been constructed in 1830. The 41-foot jail facility held over 100 people and sat at the center of the plot, which was surrounded by tall fences and tracking dogs. A two-story brick house faced the street, and the property also had a large boarding house or hotel for visiting enslavers and slave traders that also served as an auction house and a kitchen or bar to prepare them food and drinks.

In addition to providing lodging for both enslaved people and their enslavers, Robert Lumpkin punished enslaved people for a fee. There were iron rings on the floor of the jail where enslaved people, even children, would be chained down and flogged by an overseer.

As I linked together tidbits of information I gathered about Mary Lumpkin and Lumpkin’s Jail, I wondered how she fit into this world, where she surely witnessed daily violence. If she was treated like a child when she first arrived, it did not last long. By the time she was 13, she was forced to have Robert Lumpkin’s children. She gave birth to a daughter, who was born enslaved, just as she was. Four more children who lived to adulthood would follow. Once Mary Lumpkin had children, her focus must have been on protecting them.

It seems likely she and the children lived in the compound’s main house with Robert Lumpkin. She may have run the operations of the house and contributed to operating the slave jail. She employed other enslaved women, including Lucy Ann Cheatham, an enslaved woman about her age who became a lifelong friend. Not long after Mary and Lucy Ann met, Mary’s new friend was shipped to New Orleans on a slave ship, likely in chains, and forced to bear the children of slave trader John Hagan, who may have noticed her while she was working at Robert Lumpkin’s jail.

As I continued my research, I learned that other enslaved women had been forced to have the children of slave traders and lived near Mary Lumpkin in the slave-trading district. They surely knew one another, and I wondered if their connections made them feel less isolated and empowered them to ask for more from their enslavers. Mary Lumpkin surely benefited in some ways from her relationship to Robert Lumpkin, as she was permitted to stay with her children and to move around the property, if not Richmond. In his home, the children were educated and enrolled in music lessons. Mary learned to read and write, too.

As her daughters approached puberty, Mary Lumpkin likely worked with Robert Lumpkin to keep them from sharing her fate. In 1856, at the ages of about 9 and 11, they made the long journey to the free state of Massachusetts to attend a female seminary in the coastal town of Ipswich.

A home in her name

While they were there, Mary Lumpkin traveled to Pennsylvania, perhaps with Robert Lumpkin, and purchased a house in her name, evidence of the autonomy she sought and was provided by Robert Lumpkin. After the girls had finished two years of schooling, they moved to Philadelphia and met up with their two eldest brothers, Robert and Richard.

In this city throbbing with life and home to many free and newly free Black Americans, the four children lived with Harriet Barber, a formerly enslaved woman from Virginia who had been forced to have the children of her enslaver, too. They likely lived in her home, along with other children and young women from Virginia she boarded or employed, but it’s possible they lived in the house Mary Lumpkin owned. Other children of enslaved women and Richmond slave jail owners were their neighbors.

Early in 1860, Mary Lumpkin and her youngest son, John, joined them, and they likely lived in the home she owned in Philadelphia for the duration of the war. Her eldest daughter married and had a child. Robert Lumpkin continued operating his Richmond slave jail until Confederates evacuated the city in 1865 and he was forced to set free the enslaved people he imprisoned.

After the war, Mary Lumpkin returned to Richmond, to Robert Lumpkin and the former slave jail. She likely needed money, and perhaps he had agreed to let her go north in 1860 on the condition that she would return when it was safe. Her children likely stayed behind in Philadelphia.

Inheritance and a legacy

Robert Lumpkin died in 1866, leaving Mary Lumpkin all his possessions, including the Richmond jail compound, the Philadelphia home she had purchased, and a house he had bought for his brother, a slave trader in Alabama. A year later, Mary Lumpkin encountered a white preacher from the North working on behalf of the American Baptist Mission Home Society, and agreed to rent the compound for use as a school to train freemen as ministers. It became the cornerstone for Virginia Union University, one of the first Historically Black Colleges and Universities in America.

Virginia Union University has educated generations of Black men and women. In recent years, the school has reclaimed Mary Lumpkin’s story as one of only a few Black women involved in the founding stories of HBCUs. The school named a road through campus for her and dedicated a plaque in her honor.

Yet much work remains to be done to tell the story of Mary Lumpkin and the other enslaved people who suffered at Lumpkin’s Jail and to share more broadly the impact of the domestic slave trade out of Richmond, which separated children from their parents and husbands from wives.

At the site of the Lumpkin’s Jail archeological dig, Richmond has a special opportunity to share this history. Few slave trading sites still exist in the United States, and Lumpkin’s Jail is unique in this country as a preserved site. After the archeological dig, it was covered with fill dirt to protect the remains of the jail, and some hope it will be incorporated into a national slavery museum, enabling visitors to walk across the same jail yard where Mary Lumpkin walked.

Richmond City Council’s now defunct Slave Trail Commission has worked for years to bring the story of slavery to Virginians, and some funding has been set aside by the state to develop a museum and memorial.

In 2020, Mayor Levar Stoney announced that over a five-year period the city would spend between $25 million and $50 million to commemorate slavery in Shockoe Bottom, including $3.5 million for a memorial park. Former Gov. Ralph Northam allocated an additional $9 million for improvements to the Slave Trail and the development of the museum and memorial, which he said the city would oversee. Last year, the project was projected to cost up to $220 million.

This year Richmond City Council allocated $1.3 million to begin work on a museum and surrounding campus. The funding allows for a museum foundation consisting of members from the Slave Trail Commission to hire professional staff and puts $1 million toward design of the museum and campus.

If Richmond moves forward with these plans, the city could become known for telling the full story of slavery, in all its ugliness. It could be known as the city that, once it took down Confederate monuments that told a false history, embraced the truth, telling the painful history of the way children were separated from their mothers, and husbands from their wives. It could tell the story of Mary Lumpkin, a woman who showed resilience and self-determination as she not only survived the worst of circumstances but delivered her children and herself to freedom.