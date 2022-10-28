 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richmond author Kristen Green, story of Mary Lumpkin, to be featured on 'CBS Saturday morning'

Tune in to “CBS Saturday Morning” this Saturday to watch Richmond author Kristen Green discuss her book “The Devil’s Half Acre” and the story of Mary Lumpkin.

In “The Devil’s Half Acre,” bestselling author and former Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter Green tells the story of Richmond’s Mary Lumpkin, an enslaved woman who inherited her white slaveholder’s jail, Lumpkin’s Slave Jail, upon his death after bearing his children.

“It was so exciting — the opportunity to be able to share this story more widely with Americans,” Green said this week. “When I wrote the book, I imagined that it would be really valuable to Richmond and Virginia, and I hoped that it would find more readers across the country. Being on a show like this ensures it will find a wider audience.”

“The Devil’s Half Acre"

“The Devil’s Half Acre: The Untold Story of How One Woman Liberated the South’s Most Notorious Slave Jail”

Kristen Green, released in April, Seal Press, $17.99

A bestselling author and former Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter, Green tells the story of Richmond’s Mary Lumpkin, an enslaved woman who inherited her white slaveholder’s jail, Lumpkin’s Slave Jail, upon his death after bearing his children.

Mary Lumpkin was born enslaved in Virginia in 1832.

Described as “nearly white” and “fair faced,” she was forced to have Robert Lumpkin’s children by the age of 13. Mary worked hard to ensure freedom for her children and, upon Robert’s death, Mary inherited all of his possessions, including the Richmond jail compound.

Mary offered the compound for rent as a school to train freemen as ministers, which became the cornerstone for Virginia Union University.

“CBS Saturday Morning” filmed in Richmond in September.

Co-host Michelle Miller arrived with her crew to film at the Lumpkin’s Jail site and other locations.

Richmond author Kristen Green explores Mary Lumpkin's untold story in 'The Devil's Half Acre'

Besides Green, the crew interviewed Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond; Carolivia Herron, one of Lumpkin’s descendants; Ana Edwards, founder and chairperson of the Sacred Ground project, which is working to reclaim the Shockoe Bottom African Burial Ground; and VUU President Hakim J. Lucas.

“Mary Lumpkin was one of 2 million women and girls enslaved in the American South. Her story opens our eyes to what enslavement looked like,” Green said.

“It’s so important to share her story. I grew up only knowing the story of Harriet Tubman, who performed this masculine style of escape. But most women couldn’t escape because they had children.

“Mary Lumpkin is really inspiring. Through her own self-determination, she was able to educate her children, free herself and found this amazing school for black men and women.”

“CBS Saturday Morning” airs from 8 to 10 a.m.

Colleen Curran is the living editor for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She also covers arts and entertainment, pop culture and social media.

